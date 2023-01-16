Over the last few years, a new fanbase culture has evolved in the Nigerian music industry, and they can no longer be ignored, they're supporters of singers like Wizkid, Davido and Olamide

These fanbases are organized groups of persons who support a particular singer or artists and go by a name associated with the singer they support

They call themselves 'stans', examples of such organized fans and supporter groups of musicians are Wizkid FC, 30BG, Ru Nations, the Ravers and many more

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a comprehensive list of the 10 most popular and largest fanbases that stan some of the biggest Nigerian artists

Music is an art, that can be used to stir consciousness and connectivity. Fans and supporters are a huge bedrock of how musicians make their money and stay relevant.

There have always been people who identify as fans and supporters of musicians based on a varying number of things, but mostly because of their trade and craft as artists.

However, during the last decade, some new fan and supporters group cultures have evolved, gaining popularity for supporting a particular singer/musician.

Some of these fanbases have quite huge followings, with some of them even having others artists also claiming to be a member of another singer's stan groups.

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted the 10 biggest Nigerian artists with the largest fanbase and stan members

1. Wizkid FC:

Internationally famous Afrobeat singer Wizkid is regarded as one of the biggest musicians in Nigeria and Africa at the moment, and his fan group is usually referred to as the Wizkid FC.

The FC is regarded by many as the biggest fan and supporter group of a musician in Nigeria and probably even in Africa. The number one position is keenly contested, by the 30BG fan club of Wizzy's biggest rival within the Afrobeat space, Davido.

However, some evidence of the followership the Wizkid FC have beyond the borders of Nigeria gives it a slight edge ahead of the 30 BG.

2. 30BG - Davido:

Many people would argue the lungs out to prove that the 30BG fan club is bigger and has a larger following than the Wizkid FC.

This could be true in some quarters, but evidence shows that the 30BG isn't as big as the Wizkid FC outside of Nigeria, but the two fan clubs are the biggest in Nigeria and with an enormous following.

Over the last few years, as both artists grew bigger, their fan base increased with consistent beefs. Several online battles of supremacy between both supporters are rampant and the most vicious amongst fanbases in the country. All of these beefs are usually stirred by self-gratification to determine which is the biggest and most popular.

3. YBNL Mafia - Olamide:

The next third biggest fanbase is the YBNL Mafia. They're probably the least problematic, however, they're one of the most consistent stan groups.

They're least noisy in the support of their principal, Olamide Baddo, however, their calm demeanour shouldn't be taken for granted. Not only that, but they can be quite vicious in their support, especially when their space is invaded.

The YBNL Mafia are also famed for never getting into the talks of being the biggest stan group in Nigeria. They rarely ever get into online battles of supremacy or popularity.

4. Outsiders - Burna Boy

The 4th biggest stan group in Nigeria and also outside the country for an Afrobeat act are the Outsiders.

This is the official support group of the Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy. The Outsiders aren't particular, one of the biggest in Nigeria, but have a huge following outside the shores of Nigeria.

The Outsiders are quite vocal and are probably one of the most resilient in their support.

5. Rema - Ravers

The Ravers is what the support group of the singer Rema are called. They take the fifth spot on this index, and they do so deservedly.

To many, the Ravers ranking as the fifth-biggest supporters group in Nigeria might come as a surprise, but for someone who is an ardent follower of the Nigerian music industry, you would find it difficult to believe.

6. Savages - Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage is arguably the biggest female Nigeria Afrobeat act in Nigeria at the moment. Yes, a couple of young female singers are hot on her tail like Tems, Simi and Ayra Starr but for now, she still ranks as number 1.

Tiwa's supporter's club are called the Savages, they're not particularly the loudest but definitely one of the most consistent.

7. Rebels - Tems

Many might not know but fans of the singer, Tems are called Rebels and the songstress is conferred with the title of 'Gang Leader'.

The fanbase of the Grammy-nominated female singer is one of the fastest-growing stan groups both in Nigeria and abroad.

Just recently, veteran American rapper Snoop Dogg went online to declare himself a Rebel. Snoop also, publicly requested that he and Tems should work together on a project.

8. Ruger - Ru Nation

Ruger, the one eyed-singer, has probably got one of the least loud following amongst all of his peers.

The fanbase of the Jonzing world artist is called Ru Nation. They're one of the most consistent when it comes to streaming songs online, and they recently proved that they're a force to reckon with.

Ruger shocked many in late 2022 when his hit track Asiwaju stayed at the top of the Nigerian top 100 music chat for more than 11 weeks on a stretch. The Ru Nation are a silent force to take note of and one of the fastest-growing stan groups.

9. Kizz Daniel - No Name

Of all the fanbase, and supporters club on this list, Kizz Daniels stan group are the only one without a name.

They're also not one of the stan groups that regularly get into fights of supremacy online. However, they're one of the luckiest, because their principal is one of the most consistent acts in the Nigerian music industry.

Kizz Daniels boasts of a huge following both within Nigeria and outside the country, especially in East-African countries.

10. Mama Afrika's followers - Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is regarded by many as one of the biggest female singers in the country with one of the biggest followings.

She is famous for her unique, energy-packed performance and dance routines. Yemi Alade's followers are called Afrikaans or Mama Afrika's followers.

Wizkid FC, nominated as the most active fanbase

Meanwhile, a report recently surfaced online that confirmed that the fanbase of international Afrobeat star, Wizkid is the most active in the world. The Wizkid FC was nominated as the most active in the viral report making the headlines.

A quick look at the information and even at the time of publishing, Wizkid FC was ranking way higher than Beyoncé's BeyHive, Nicki Minaj's Barbz and even higher than Cardi B's Bardi Gang.

Netizens have reacted to the report differently, as some have slammed the credibility of the votes cast and the unbiasedness of the award organizers.

