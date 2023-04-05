A report has grabbed the attention of many netizens after a claim about Davido's new artist; Logos Olori, was made by a couple of podcasters, Feyikemi and Simi Badiru

In the trending clip, both ladies claimed that the fast-rising singer signed to Davido's record label Logos Olori is the younger brother of YBNL artist Asake

However, this claim has been counted as false by many netizens who noted that they know Logos from Okito in Ajegunle and also revealed that both singers have different surnames

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Logos Olori has been trending online since his musical debut on the viral new album by his record label boss, Davido.

One of the issues surrounding the Logos' rising popularity has been the rife claim that he is the younger brother of ace Afrofuji musician, Asake.

Nigerians react to the rife report that Davido's new signee, Logos Olori, is Asake's younger brother. Photo credit: @davido/@asakemusic/@logosolori

And a couple of popular Nigerian female podcasters, Feyikemi and Simi Badiru, recently intensified attention around this claim during their 200th episode of F&S Uncensored.

Feyi and Simi claimed on their show that Logos Olori and Asake were brothers from the same parents.

However, the report has been dismissed as false by some netizens who claim they know Logos Olori and his parents from when they used to stay at Okito in Ajegunle.

Watch the video of F&S claiming Logos Olori is Asake's younger brother below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral report that Davido's signee, Logos Olori, is Asake's younger brother

@darkskeen14y

"No…logos dey bear Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo the other one is Ololade Ahmed."

@OlubunmiOdutayo:

" lie with full confidence . Na the other lady wey say YES shock me pass."

@Emmywhite001:

"This girl don smoke loud the catch Cruz for studio."

@david0121179:

"Same parents and them get different surname."

brownsugar_coco:

"Logos sounds like Wizzy love him."

@zeemakhay:

"Podcast and Mumu ppl 5&6."

@emman9174:

"Na trash dis aunty de talk oh‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

@mc_kingfunny1:

"Little female podcast liars."

@xiana_ria:

"That one that is Emekaabeg put some respect on Asake."

Different surnames and how they're connected

To put the argument to rest, Legit.ng went on an investigative drive and discovered that both artists share different surnames and are possibly unrelated.

Logos Olori's real name is Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo, while Asake's government name is Ololade Ahmed.

According to our findings, we can verify that Logos is a close friend of Asake's producer, Magicsticks. Meanwhile, Davido, during his media tour, confirmed that he got know Olori through Asake and his audio engineer, Magicsticks.

