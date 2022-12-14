Burna Boy was recently in Dublin, Ireland, where he performed at a show, sporting a designer ensemble

An Italian luxury shopper, @t20luxury gave a cost breakdown of the fit which is reportedly a Louis Vuitton

According to their post, the entire ensemble is worth N60 million, and social media users have reacted

Grammy winner, Burna Boy, has taken to social media to share some photos from his recent show in Dublin, Ireland.

The international music star sported a fluffy hat, white-framed sunshades over a two-piece floral print outfit and a graphic shirt underneath.

Photos of Burna Boy rocking Louis Vuitton in Dublin. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a post by luxury shopper, @t20luxury, the cost breakdown of each item rocked by the singer was shared.

From the two-piece each costing over N20 million to his sunshades going for almost half a million naira, it is clear that the Louis Vuitton ensemble did not come cheap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to reports of Burna Boy's designer outfit

aenig.ma:

"Don’t let them pressure you. They don’t buy these clothes especially if this expensive. They rent it."

iamkingdinero2:

"I deh miss Hush Puppi na him for tell us the real price."

r.h.e.n.n.i.e:

"Most of these clothes are probably sponsored and his influencing for them so don't de pressured lol."

ifhunshore:

"All these money to look like this ?"

ukaymb:

"This is really mental slavery, how good does this cloth really look ? Would Elon musks wear this ? Or Jeff Bezoz?"

cheffingking:

"All these will not matter in heaven… "

morakworld:

"I believe LV provided the outfit and once the show ends it will be handed over to the LV store that provides it."

w.amuda:

"Na why burna boy no dey throw him clothes to audience. No wonder!"

call_me_larry_:

"All of you saying is a lie, na broke you broke."

Reactions to claims Wizkid's glove cost N15m

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to get many netizens talking about his successful show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Grammy-winning music star sported an all-black ensemble for the show and a claim about the worth of a piece spotted on the singer has surfaced.

During the performance, Wizkid was seen rocking a black glove reportedly encrusted with diamonds worth millions of naira.

Source: Legit.ng