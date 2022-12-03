Wizkid’s controversial statement of saying rap is dead has gotten a reaction from Nigerian rapper, Erigga

Taking to Twitter, the Warri-based music star asked the Grammy-winning singer why he was killing people’s dreams with his words

According to Erigga, a number of people feed their families with the same rap and his post raised reactions from Nigerians

Another popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has reacted after Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid, said rap is dead.

The More Love, Less Ego star, caused a big buzz on social media after he called Nigerian rappers who tried to challenge his claim, dumb and broke.

Erigga addressed the issue on his official Twitter page and noted that the same rap is what some people feed their families with.

Rapper Erigga reacts to Wizkid saying rap is dead.

Source: Instagram

The Warri-based singer started off by asking Wizkid the need to kill other people’s dreams because his own had finally come through.

He wrote:

“But why kill peoples dreams because ur dreams don finally come true ? take mic”

Tweeting further, Erigga added that a lot of rapper’s dreams could die because of what was happening on the internet.

He then used the opportunity to thank God for his career and noted that some people feed their families because of rap.

See his tweets below:

Nigerians speak as Erigga reacts to Wizkid saying rap is dead

Read what some netizens had to say about Erigga’s take below:

adorableapril_c:

"His album is “more love less ego “but he sounds other wise."

beighdiva50:

"Speedy never respond "

iamjaykennie:

"Which rapper go shutdown o2 …. Even rema abi fire boy go still try am …. All these rappers are scared "

omalichanwa:

"Wizkid be somewhere now drinking all these tears‍♀️"

diamonddropss:

"Imagine how many young up and coming rappers are feeling really bad right now. This dude has lots of influence, and there are lots of artiste who look up to him. Some of them are moody as hell right now just because of that statement. Calling people broke is really wrong. Now imagine those artiste who are actually really broke. To think some of you are dishing out laughing emojis. Even some I thought were smarter left unreasonable comments. It is well. And you will complain about your friends, neighbors, co-workers looking down on you. I’m livid."

matilda_oby:

"This Wizzy word really pain rappers"

crystal_pearl:

"Wizkid don cause wahala who say make popsy talk now "

evelyn____xx:

"Album should have been called “less love more ego” no need to bash another person hustle tbh"

You are all dumb, broke boys - Wizkid replies Nigerian rappers

According to people via their reactions on social media, the old Wizkid that we know before he became gentle, and professional is back.

Following the different reactions by some Nigerian rappers overs his 'rap is dead' comment in an interview, the Bad To Me crooner has called them out.

In Snapchat posts that have gone viral on different socials, Wizkid started by calling Nigerian rappers broke boys and added that he can't believe they all thought he was talking about them.

Source: Legit.ng