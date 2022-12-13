Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie announced recently that he is set to take up a new career in the entertainment industry as a rapper

Yul, who had shared a clip of himself rapping on his Instagram page, captioned the post saying he is set to revive the rap music genre

The movie star even noted in his viral post that he is sent to drop his debut album as a rapper very soon

Ace Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, recently got people talking with an announcement he made on his Instagram page.

The actor had revealed, in a post on his page, that he was set to delve into music making and the rap genre was his sound of interest.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, reveals he is set to go into music making, and hip-hop is his sound of interest. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@wizkidayo

Yul Edochie declares himself as the Hip-Hop Messiah

In a viral clip shared on his page, Yul Edochie showed just how talented he was as a rapper, as he dropped some dope bars and flows with premium ease.

Yul, then went on to caption his viral rap skit, noting that he was set to bring rap back to life after years of it losing traction as a mainstay within the Nigerian music industry.

This statement was a response by the actor to Wizkid's comment, who had slammed the hip-hop genre as being dead and boring.

The thick-voiced movie star also revealed, in his post, that he was set to drop a rap album soon.

Watch a short viral video of Yul Edochie rapping posted which he posted on his page:

See how netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's rap video and comment about bringing rap back to life:

@daveogbeni:

"This set na evergreen. It’s a generational thing. Me self na here I know rap reach."

@ucheogbodo:

"it’s not dead jare."

@rihanna3490:

"From God calling you to rap, what a WONDERFUL GOD WE SERVE."

@chuksirechukwu:

"From President to pastor, from pastor to native doctor, to rapper, next one na Bishop calling."

@sugarbaby99789:

"Stop pretending to be happy, you are not happy and it's written all over you."

@ogechi.chioma:

"Without our Queen May you are incomplete, period..."

@chiomaanagwuezikpe:

"From President to Pastor and now Rapper. More are still unfolding. Okay nah. Jack of all trades."

@doreen.cindy:

"From presidential ambitions to marrying a second wife then having a call of God upon ur life, then tiktoker ,now you are into rap music, Yul rest and stop this comedy. Judy we want the old Yul back free him from the charm."

@oranyeluregina:

"Depression continuous, no peace for the wicked."

@goodnewsglad:

"Mr confusion yul stay one place, so your wife prayer “God will judge you” will come to pass."

