Davido's 30BG gang member, Father DMW has been dragged on social media after he shared his thoughts about two hit songs by Kizz Daniel and Wizkid.

In an Instagram live with three other content creators, Father DMW responded to a comment that said Essence is bigger than all of Kizz Daniel's records.

According to the skit maker, Buga is bigger than Essence, adding that Wizkid's song was overhyped.

Kizz Daniel vs Wizkid: Social media users react to Father DMW's claims

itisbobby:

"U can’t blame someone for not having good taste of music."

tomiyinadeola1:

"Wizkid and kiss have made and are still making their money on those songs! But here are you telling us which one is better how much will you make with your point now????"

golden_heart_.10:

"Normally Essence big pass all Kizz Daniel hits na "

precious_padson:

"Is only in Nigeria y’all sit and make comparisons, ‍♀️ while song is winning and bagging awards "

alhajistacks:

"Make we see how many award buga go win and make we see if them go jam the song more than 6 months. Essence 2 years now we still jamming it like say them just relax am yesterday…. Biggest bird for a reason ❤️"

caroline_morgan1998:

"even if am not a wizkid fan thats a big fat lie, kizz daniel sings like he his reciting a poem or sings songs like praise and worship i disagree."

favourekweree:

"Is it the same buga ??? Bugs eye I never see any international artist/ celebrity play ? the same buga ??! Na so una Dey do for here?"

itz_kingdaniel:

"Why are they comparing a 2x platinum selling song?"

wurld_igben:

"Father know know waiting e day talk."

olaofcyprus32:

"you can’t play buga for where billionaire dey."

