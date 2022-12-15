Wizkid threw social media and his colleagues into a fit of reactions after he mentioned in an interview that 'rap is dead'

Nigerian comedian AY has taken to his Instagram story to demand an apology from the singer

He also accompanied his post with a throwback video of him rapping during his hustling days

Popular Nigerian comedian AY has sparked reactions on social media with a throwback video before he found fame and made money.

AY's video was a reply to Wizkid's statement about Nigerian rappers that took over social media for days.

AY calls out Wizkid with hilarious throwback rap video Photo credit: @aycomedian

In the video, a younger and slimmer version of the comedian was seen in a video rapping in what seemed to be a church with backup singers.

Making a joke out of the clip, AY advised anyone who got shocked by his broke rap video to console themselves with a recent 'rich man' video.

"I am still waiting for @wizkidayo to apologize to me personally. He has no right to talk down on our industry. How can he say he doesn't listen to rap music because the genre is dull, dead, and tired? Anyways, just remember that I warned you about the next video.... But if you insist, kindly let the last video console your vision. God is a great God. #throwbackthursday"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

iniedo:

"Jesos bros"

peterpsquare:

"Hunger has no tribe!"

kingshytcza:

"F** did I just watch sumobilai at this point u never begin Dey “Follow who know road”

frankedoho:

"This one no be AY! Na A WHY??? "

chinonsoarubayi:

"Low key, second slide has me confused. I need some explanation "

hattabelles:

"In this case wizkid no lie rara. Because warriz dis. "

amandaoruh:

"Bros what have you not done as an entertainer , Kai, every good thing coming your way is truly deserving . But na wa for that your rap ooo, make I go drink water first "

naturallyziny:

"It’s the Arab money glow up for me"

