Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, got netizens talking over his act of generosity to a suya seller

The music star was seen giving the roasted meat seller about $400 bills which is about N178,000

A number of netizens reacted to the video after it went viral on social media and they hailed the More Love, Less Ego, star

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news again over his love of suya after he was very generous to its seller.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the More Love, Less Ego star gifting a suya seller about $400 bills.

In the viral clip, Wizkid appeared to have finished making his purchase before counting out what looked like $400 from the stack of $100 bills he was holding.

Video trends as Wizkid gifts suya seller dollars. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

The very grateful suya seller reached out for the money and bowed his head to show appreciation while onlookers were heard hailing Wizkid.

See the trending video below:

Nigerians react to viral video of Wizkid gifting suya seller $400

The video of Wizkid being generous to a suya seller soon trended online and got a lot of fans talking. Some people noted that the singer has always been known to love the popular street food. Read some of their comments below:

kokaina__ivi__:

"Suya and wizkid are in better relationship than most of us single men out here"

oyinsauzy:

"D suya man can collect all his money."

beautiful_berrygold:

"He paid for the suya jor never seen him involved in Philanthropy work before, but I like him, maybe he is doing it underground. But publicly I will say wizkid is not a giver…."

bim_bola_:

"I trust Baba imade he go give the guy all the bundle sha."

godstime.001:

"Omo Popsy fit do anything for suya na so e fly dat suya guy go Ghana last year."

tonia.gram_:

"Wizkid no Dey use suya joke na."

dr____adanma:

"He loves meat alot that’s why He no dey use Suya play "

Wizkid and Jada share new loved-up photos

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has finally shut down claims that he and his partner, Jada, are facing troubles in their relationship with a recent post.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the music star posted new photos of himself with the mother of two of his kids.

In the photos, Wizkid and Jada were seen sitting in a Rolls Royce and they looked to be on great terms going by how they smiled at each other.

