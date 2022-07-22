Nigerian music duo brothers the Psquare, finally make their long-awaited return to the entertainment scene with a banging new single "Jaiye"

The hit fresh tune dropped across all music platforms on Friday, July 22nd, after weeks of getting their fans anxious with different teasers

The brothers who had ruled the Nigerian music space in the early 2000s before their infamous fight that saw them separated for years finally sheathed their swords and reconciled last year

Popular Nigerian music duo, Psquare finally make an explosive return to the music scene with brand new hit tracks, after years away as a group.

The afrobeat brothers of Paul and Peter Okoye had split in 2017, after months of fighting and calling each other out.

Nigeria's foremost music duo, Psquare has released a new track "Jaiye" Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/ @Mr P

Source: Instagram

However, late last year November 2021, the pair sheathed their swords and finally embraced peace. Since then there's being an anxious wait for their return to the industry as a pair again.

Though the wait was longer than most anticipated, 8 months after, they finally came through with a couple of new singles "Jaiye and Find Somebody".

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The release of the new track was announced on both the twins' pages;

Listen to the full song below;

See how Netizens reacted to the brother's latest hit;

@iambeverlyoh

"The mf goats x 2 "

@cabosnoopofficial

"The jam "

@mrolumaintain

"Like they left king of visiualzzzzz"

@mcmakopolo1

"Ok this is jam jam "

@williamsuchemba

"They are bacccckkkkkk"

The two new songs released by the brothers were written, composed and produced by the duo themselves.

Rude Boy & Mr P announces ‘Psquare Reunion World Tour’ to 100 cities

It appears 2022 is a year of music tours for many singers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and Nigerian veterans Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, are set to join the train.

The twin brothers, in a video, announced their first music tour after settling their differences in November 2021.

Ahead of the tour scheduled to commence in September, Psquare revealed they would be dropping two new songs in the coming days. The duo’s 100-city reunion world tour will see them headlining 100 cities across North America, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Source: Legit.ng