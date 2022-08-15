Singer Asha Gangali reminisce on how he helped promote Dbanj and Don Jazzy's song when they first came to Nigeria

He also noted that he gave many reigning singers we have on the music scene the privilege to be who they are through his talent hunt show, Roc Da Mic

Asha has been named a judge of a new reality show which is focused on discovering new Afrobeats artists based on his past experience of discovering talents

Singer Asha Gangali has been in the Nigerian music industry for close to two decades since he relocated to the country from the USA. He independently financed his music career, and after releasing two songs but getting no royalties, Asha decided to be a talent hunter as he started a show tagged Roc Da Mic.

The show discovered the likes of Wande Coal, Timaya, the late Goldie, comedian Seyi Law and many other artists currently ruling the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Asha Gangali, who prided himself on having a noise to smell talents from a distance, has recently been selected as one of the judges of a new talent hunt show Naija Star Search, an Afrobeats competition, which is being put together by Kenny Ogungbe in conjunction with Startimes. The winner of the show goes home with a whooping N10 million, among other prizes.

Don Jazzy and Dbanj's song was rejected on AIT in 2004 when I took them to the station to promote their song - Singer Asha Gangali reveals. Photos: Asa Gangali, Goldie Harvey, Timaya, Wande Coal

Legit.ng spoke with Asha during the screening of the contestants.

For many of Gen Z, Asha Gangali needs a little introduction especially based on his contribution to the Nigerian music industry. He is an artist and businessman who is into music and technology. Further explaining what he does in the Nigerian music industry, Asha said:

“I use music with technology to solve problems in the industry. I had a song on the top 200 on Billboard in 2003. When I came back to Nigeria in 2004, I dropped two singles Nike and Dami. And at that time, music was popular. I was doing shows but wasn't getting royalties, so I was worried because the money was not coming in. Then I started looking for different means of making money. I started Guerilla Marketing Agency and did promotions for some brands."

Roc Da Mic talent hunt

But Asha claimed he did not find any fulfilment in brand promotion, so he returned to his first love, music.

"I later figured out my mind was in music then I started Rock the Mic which birthed a lot of talents like Timaya, Wande Coal, LKT, the late Goldie, Scooby Nero, and May D, a lot of an entire generation of Afrobeat artists back then. . The show also discovered some comedians like Seyi Law. The likes of Dbanj and Don Jazzy served as judges.

Afrobeat or Afrobeats

Being one of the artists who started singing abroad, Asha sheds light on the recent ongoing debate on Afrobeat and Afrobeats. He explained:

“I heard this misconception about Afrobeats and Afrobeat. Afrobeats is a brand coined by UK-based African music practitioners, while Afrobeat is the authentic sound founded by Fela.

"You will agree with me that our music has evolved over the years and created different genres from hip hop to R&B to reggae. When Kenni's music brought Ghana's influence and Ghana took over our mainstream music industry, we took the style and made it ours, just like we’re taking over Amapiano.

