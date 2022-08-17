Veteran Nigerian singer D'banj recently opened up on one of his biggest hits Oliver Twist remix featuring Kanye West

D'banj said Kanye West was not initially billed to feature on the album, but he made it happen when the opportunity came up

According to the Kokomaster, he was mistaken for Kanye West by an air hostess, which turned out to be pure luck for him

Nigerian music veteran D'banj's Oliver Twist remix, featuring legendary Kanye West, remains one of the best international collaborations.

D'banj, on the eighth episode of Showmax's Journey of the Beats, shared the story behind his famous Oliver Twist remix featuring Kanye West and how other infamous international collaborations came to be.

According to the Oliver Twist crooner, an air hostess had mistaken him for Kanye West on a private flight from Dubai to the U.S.

Upon hearing the Grammy award-winning artist was going to be at the airport in a few minutes, the ever-intelligent D'banj seized the opportunity, pulled up to Kanye, and played him the Oliver Twist record. While he was impressed with his style and persistence, hearing the infamous line, "I like Beyonce", hooked him and the rest, they say, is history.

Another international collaboration by D'banj that was a hit was Mr Endowed featuring Snoop Dogg.

D'banj says he is proud of Burna Boy, shares favourite scene from singer's stage performance

The Nigerian music star and entertainer had earlier sent a goodwill message to singer and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

D’banj, in a post via his social media, shared a video of one of Burna Boy’s stage performances as he revealed he was proud of the singer.

The Koko Master went on to urge Burna Boy to write history with his music prowess, gaining popularity within and outside Nigeria.

D'banj wrote:

“Now, that is how you bring out the beast. Congratulations @Burnaboy, what a performance in a historic venue. Africa is proud, Nigeria is proud, I am proud. The best is still yet to come, keep writing history.”

