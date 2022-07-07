Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, recently caused a stir after he made a big announcement on social media

The top rapper announced that he will be retiring his stage name, ‘MI Abaga’ after over 15 years of using it

The music star also noted that he is set to take on a new name as he spoke on his final performance as MI

Top Nigerian rapper, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, recently made a big announcement about his career on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter pages, the music star revealed that he will be dropping his stage name, MI.

In a series of posts shared online, the rapper explained that after over 15 years of being known as Mister Incredible, he will be dropping the name.

MI Abaga to stop using name after 15 years. Photos: @mi_abaga

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, MI explained that he would be taking on a new one because his new project is so good and deserves a new name.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The top rapper also noted that he will be dedicating a final performance to his soon-to-be-dropped name and also to celebrate its legacy.

See his post below:

Internet users react to MI’s name change

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Onosnation wrote:

"NIGERIA rapper's and titles sha mcheew, bros shift abeg who dash you the best rapper, do music and let everyone enjoy and stop claiming titles jor, Nigeria rapper's una too dey over do carry carry body anyhow."

Ghost punter wrote:

"Me listening to "Judas the rat" by Vector."

Gozie tweeted:

"You’re now simply M??"

Hmm.

MI solicits for funds for ailing rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, MI has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to help his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem get back to his feet as soon as possible.

The singer’s management had earlier revealed that Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

Taking to his Twitter page, MI expressed sadness at the devastating news and dropped Abdulkareem's account details so that people can donate money for his surgery.

According to the rapper, the singer already has a donor in his family and is scheduled to undergo surgery on the 27th of this month.

Source: Legit.ng