Behind-the-scenes footage from Femi Adebayo's new movie Agesinkole 2 showed Kola Ajeyemi being rigged into a harness for a stunt

The clip captured crew members lifting Toyin Abraham's husband via a crane beside a vintage car

Fellow Nollywood stars and fans flooded the comments section with reactions to the actor's commitment to challenging roles

Nollywood fans got a rare look at what goes into making a blockbuster on Friday, July 24, 2026, when actor Kola Ajeyemi shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set of Femi Adebayo's highly anticipated sequel, 'Agesinkole 2.'

The clip posted on Ajeyemi's Instagram page captured the moment crew members carefully rig him into safety straps before lifting him via a harness beside a vintage car.

Toyin Abraham’s husband Kola Ajeyemi plays challenging role in Agesinkole 2. Credit: kolaajeyemi

Source: Instagram

A crane and jib camera rig loomed overhead as the team worked with a calm, collaborative energy typical of a well-organised film set.

Ajeyemi, who is married to fellow Nollywood star Toyin Abraham, is well known for throwing himself into physically demanding roles. This latest footage confirmed that reputation once again.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham's husband made headlines over his reaction as she led praise at a party.

Toyin Abraham’s husband Kola Ajeyemi impresses may with stunt in Agesinkole 2. Credit: kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

The video Kola Ajeyemi shared showing how he pulled a difficult stunt in Femi Adebayo's movie is below:

Agesinkole 2 Stunt Wows Colleagues

The video drew immediate attention from some of Nollywood's biggest names.

Actress Jumoke Odetola was among the first to respond with her trademark humour, writing:

"Ahhhhr! You wan compete with Jesus niiiih??? Are you our personal lord & savior that d!ed for our redemption? 1000 gbosas for ACTOR wey too sabi"

Veteran actress Faithia Williams kept it warm and prayerful:

"Actor mi.. You sabi, Allah will uplift you more 🙏👏"

Debbie Shokoya observed what many long-time followers already knew, commenting:

"No Stunt Wey Them Never Use This Man Play😂 He Loves Challenging Roles Too👍"

Fan @_alajoadugbo offered a heartfelt endorsement:

"God bless you egbon ❤️❤️❤️❤️ One of the people I low-key respect in this industry 🙌"

Content creator @xurplus_da_comedian reflected on the broader picture:

"Sometimes I love watching behind the scenes to see the sacrifices, dedications and the efforts made to make a movie watchable for us. God bless you sirs"

@iamteemony brought the jokes:

"E be like say you sef like Challenging role 😂😂😂 you are a real Man, Cos them say Ibi to ba le lan bomo kunrin 😂"

@grow_withdees added:

"Brother Kola is an amazing actor olorun se especially when it comes to all this challenging roles"

Fan @therealshegzyvibes capped it off with a longer tribute:

"Omoh! Ever since I started watching Yoruba movies, I've seen this man take on challenging roles like his life depends on it. I'm sooo happy and grateful to GOD for witnessing your greatness! I've been a huge fan of your work since my early days!"

What Toyin Abraham said about her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham put her marriage with actor Kola Ajeyemi in the spotlight after she opened up about his true feelings towards her romantic scenes, with a focus on on-screen kisses.

According to the actress, her husband had no objections to her kissing male co-stars for movie roles, emphasising mutual comfort within industry circles.

Toyin clarified that while she is open to professional acting demands, she firmly rejects going overboard in what she referred to as "iranu," interpreted as any inappropriate or excessive behavior beyond scripted scenes.

Source: Legit.ng