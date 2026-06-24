Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on his colleagues to be available as the National Assembly is set for what can be said to be one of the most consequential constitutional votes in the democratic history of Nigeria.

This is as the National Assembly will be voting on the amendment of the constitution to establish state police services across the country on Wednesday, June 24.

Senate to vote on state police bill on Wednesday Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Akpabio's comment came after President Bola Tinubu formally transmitted the Constitution Alteration Bill, which sought the creation of the State Police Service. The Senate is expected to debate the bill on Wednesday, during its emergency sittings.

When the National Assembly passed the bill, it would be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly for ratification. He stressed that the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the 36 state assemblies before the president could assent to it.

Before now, there have been calls on the national assembly to pass the state police bill in the fight against insecurity across the country. Nigeria has been confronted with insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

Akpabio's call on his colleagues for the constitutional amendment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ossana urged the National Assembly to add effective checks and balances to the amendment:

"Instead of putting effective checks and balances now in the law creating the state police, he's using his mouth to give advice. Which sitting governor and president ever listens to advice? Most of them will do what they like, even if it goes against the wishes of the people they lead."

Dayo Olobayo said that the governors will abuse the power of state police:

"Una never sees anything. The disadvantages of the state will outweigh its advantages. Governors will use this as a tool. Police salaries will be at the hands of governors. In a country where we abuse everything? You want to give them state police? Carry on."

Smartofficial decried the apprehension that followed the creation of the state police:

"It’s a shame to see how a state police force is about to be created, but the same people are afraid for it not to be hijacked or used to oppress the poor. Even the rich and poor know the problem of this country."

Dewale Adetokunbo Aleshe expressed optimism about the amendment:

"It will get better with time; we have to start to know the practical flaws and then make amendments."

See the excerpt of the proceedings of Akpabio's comment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng