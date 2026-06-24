Senate President Godswill Akpabio has inaugurated four senators elected during the recent by-elections held across four senatorial districts

The new lawmakers represent Ondo South, Nasarawa North, Enugu North and Rivers South East, with the APC winning three of the four seats

Their inauguration restores representation for the affected constituencies and allows them to participate fully in legislative activities

Four newly elected senators have officially joined the National Assembly following their inauguration by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, June 24.

The lawmakers, who emerged victorious in the by-elections conducted last Saturday, took their oaths of office during plenary, filling vacant seats in Ondo South, Nasarawa North, Enugu North and Rivers South East senatorial districts.

Who are the newly sworn senators?

The new members include Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress representing Ondo South, Envulu Anza of the APC representing Nasarawa North, and Ikeje Asogwu of the APC representing Enugu North.

Also sworn in was Olaka Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who will represent Rivers South East in the upper legislative chamber.

Senate holds emergency session to pass state police bill

The Nigerian Senate held an emergency plenary session on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, with the State Police Bill at the top of its legislative agenda.

Lawmakers were recalled from an ongoing three-week recess after the Senate failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed to complete the constitutional amendment process before adjourning.

Senators gathered in Abuja for an emergency plenary session focused on key constitutional amendment proposals. Photo: NigerianSenate

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that the emergency sitting was formally communicated to senators through a memo issued on June 15 by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, and was convened at the instance of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to address matters of urgent national importance.

Senate Spokesperson Confirms Priority Status of State Police Bill

Senate Spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu confirmed in an exclusive interview on Monday that the bill would be central to Tuesday’s proceedings.

“The Senate will be considering matters of public interest, especially national security. The State Police legislation will undoubtedly be a priority issue.”

Adaramodu added that the Senate expected to receive reports from the relevant committee that had been given legislative referral for a second reading of the bill, stating that the Senate was “desirous of partnering with other arms of Government in curbing the undesirable activities of bandits, terrorists and other peace-threatening marauders.”

Nigerian governors reaffirm support for state police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian state governors have renewed their push for state police and electricity reforms, agreeing that constitutional frameworks must underpin any new policing structure in the country.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd meeting of the Nigerian State Governors’ Forum on Wednesday, June 17, governors held dedicated consultations with Attorneys-General to review proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks ahead of a final collective decision.

Source: Legit.ng