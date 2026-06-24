A disturbing video making the rounds online shows DJ Chicken inside a vehicle wrapped in a blood-stained cloth

Reports claimed the controversial entertainer was attacked by an angry crowd after allegedly hitting a road user

The incident has revived conversations about his previous road accidents in Ogun and Lagos states

Popular Nigerian entertainer and social media personality Ademola Abiodun, widely known as DJ Chicken, has been involved in yet another road-related incident.

A viral video circulating across social media platforms captured a troubling scene involving the entertainer.

In the footage, DJ Chicken appeared visibly distressed as he sat in the back seat of a vehicle. Wrapped in a blood-stained cloth, he was surrounded by onlookers who gathered around the scene.

Video shows DJ Chicken inside a vehicle wrapped in a blood-stained cloth. Photos: DJ Chicken.

Source: Twitter

According to reports making the rounds online, the entertainer allegedly struck a road user before the situation escalated.

Witness claimed that an angry crowd descended on DJ Chicken shortly after the incident, allegedly attacking him before he was eventually moved away from the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the identity and condition of the alleged victim remain unclear.

The latest reports brought back memories of previous incidents involving DJ Chicken.

In November 2025, the entertainer was involved in a serious accident in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Reports at the time indicated that his vehicle collided with two motorcycles, leaving a rider and a female passenger with severe injuries.

The development attracted widespread attention and prompted the Ogun State Ministry of Justice to announce plans to fast-track criminal proceedings related to the incident.

In December 2023, he was in another road crash that reportedly occurred in Lekki, Lagos State.

Witnesses claimed his vehicle sustained extensive damage and narrowly avoided hitting pedestrians.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of netizens below

@tholu_blessed stated:

"This is probably the 4th time. Na towards end of first half of the year e dey always get accident. Same thing happened almost a year ago too. Sometime in August I think. Nawa oh"

@QURBANIRay noted:

"Take Ur time to travel to IJEBU ife and make sure U mingle , U will understand he spiritual part of what is happening to him... IFA ti e niyen"

@iamshyblakj wrote

"IF only our vehicle and licenseing agency de work, his license should have been revoked never to be driving again, and that one that called him self SmartBomBom all of those should have been suspended from driving but Nigeria we are the weapon fashioned against ourselves"

@Eni_o_la_oba shared:

"Just for you to know how lawlessness is this country this guy has accidents while on drugs many time last year and they still allow him to be driving around until he kill people till you arrest him right"

DJ Chicken was said to have been attacked by an angry crowd after allegedly hitting a road user. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video expressing delight over the incident, stating that he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng