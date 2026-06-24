Davido’s aunt, Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, made waves online after a video of her surfaced

She shared an animated encounter she had with the musician’s fans in Ajegunle, Lagos

Her energetic storytelling about the event sparked buzz across social media as many reacted

Nigerian music star Davido’s aunt, Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, has become a trending topic online after sharing a lively story about her encounter with the singer’s fans in Ajegunle.

In a viral video making the rounds, the respected matriarch spoke highly about Davido’s music and recalled how his fans reacted when she visited the area.

Davido’s aunt breaks silence on unexpected encounter with fans in Ajegunle. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The clip, which captured her animated gestures and excitement, showed Mrs Adeleke-Sanni in high spirits as she narrated the moment.

In her words:

"I said Davido's people, are you not here? Ajegunle boys rushed out and started shouting O.B.O! I said Yes! I said, now I know you are in town. I said, in the name of Davido, I pledge N20m, they cheered."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido took a fierce shot at Reno Omokri over his reasons for not resuming his duty in Mexico.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian ambassador, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, explained why he has not yet resumed days after his appointment.

Omokri blamed his delay on the ongoing World Cup hosted by the United States and Mexico.

According to the former presidential aide, Mexico has not rejected him. He highlighted that the opposition is engineering such a narrative.

Reacting to his claims, via his Instagram story channel, Davido called Omokri a "dog and fowl".

“Umu Bingo @renoomokri. Fowl”.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido doubled down on his support for the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo state despite criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The Afrobeats star had made a powerful statement during the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the high-profile event, Davido stepped onto the stage wearing a specially customised black jacket bearing the names of the 39 kidnapped schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oyo state.

On the back of the jacket were the words "Bring Them Home," while a white shirt underneath boldly displayed the name "Nigeria."

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri argued that publicity may not be the best strategy when dealing with kidnappers and terrorists.

According to him, excessive attention could potentially embolden criminal groups rather than pressure them into releasing their captives.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Omokri maintained that "publicity is the oxygen of terrorism."

He suggested that while Davido's intentions may have been noble, the public campaign could inadvertently give the abductors the recognition they desire.

Interestingly, Davido chose not to directly engage Omokri's arguments.

Instead, the singer responded in a way many interpreted as even louder than words.

Hours after the criticism emerged, he shared multiple images from the concert on his social media pages.

Davido’s aunt shares surprising experience with singer’s fans in Ajegunle. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Davido's aunt tends

Legt.ng compiled the reactions below:

l.tobiloba said:

"Davido’s Dad is definitely the calmest among his siblings—this mama na kura 😂😂😂😂."

okoye_perpetua said:

"Davido's Dad is the calmest among his siblings chai, I never see him shout like this😮."

emmanu_el_x said:

"Their family is always happy and appreciating themselves and that's so adorable 😂❤️❤️."

___stretch010 said:

"Isn’t this the auntie that pulled up OBO’s pants in one of their family weddings recently? Active mama😂."

segun69108 said:

"That one aunty for the family ❤️❤️."

talkative_bill said:

"Ajeh David ❤️ is a lifetime blessing to this generation and I’m glad it all happened in my time ❤️ my generation shall hear of his mighty influence and works in the life of."

izy2nv said:

"This Davido family nah confirm ogba full am 😂😂."

Source: Legit.ng