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Breaking: US Forces Kill Senior ISIS Leader in Syria
US

Breaking: US Forces Kill Senior ISIS Leader in Syria

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • The U.S. forces have killed ISIS leader Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi in a June 19 airstrike
  • Operation reflects ongoing U.S. efforts against terrorism threatening American interests
  • The CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, emphasised commitment to defeating ISIS remnants and ensuring homeland security

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have killed a senior ISIS leader, Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi, during an airstrike in northwest Syria.

The senior ISIS leader was killed on Friday, June 19, 2026, during the precision strike

The precision strike is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland.

The U.S. Central Command said the American forces continue to work alongside regional partners.

This was contained in a short statement issued via its X handle @CENTCOM on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

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The CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, said:

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,”
“We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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