The U.S. forces have killed ISIS leader Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi in a June 19 airstrike

Operation reflects ongoing U.S. efforts against terrorism threatening American interests

The CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, emphasised commitment to defeating ISIS remnants and ensuring homeland security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have killed a senior ISIS leader, Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi, during an airstrike in northwest Syria.

The senior ISIS leader was killed on Friday, June 19, 2026, during the precision strike

The precision strike is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland.

The U.S. Central Command said the American forces continue to work alongside regional partners.

This was contained in a short statement issued via its X handle @CENTCOM on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, said:

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,”

“We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.”

Source: Legit.ng