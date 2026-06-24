A Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed the assault and battery case involving rapper Odumodublvck until October

The claimant accused the rapper of assaulting him at a public event and damaging his expensive smartphone

Fresh arguments between both legal teams during the latest hearing added another layer to the ongoing dispute

The legal battle involving Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck took another turn on Tuesday, June 23, after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja adjourned proceedings in the assault and battery lawsuit filed against him.

The case was pushed to October 13 and 14 after defence counsel requested more time to prepare, reports The Cable.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2025 by Levi Ogbogiri, also known as Kraziecent.

Federal High Court in Abuja postpones Odumodublvck's assault case until October. Photos: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

According to court documents, Ogbogiri alleged that the rapper assaulted him without provocation during a public event held on December 16, 2024.

He claimed he was peacefully taking photographs and recording videos when the incident allegedly occurred.

Beyond the assault allegation, the claimant also accused the rapper of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and damaging his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The allegations have remained a subject of interest among fans who continue to follow updates from the courtroom.

At Tuesday's hearing, the claimant's lawyer, Uchenna Ojembe, informed the court that his client was present and fully prepared to testify.

According to him, the claimant was the sole witness and was ready for proceedings to begin.

However, defence counsel Damilare Adeojo requested an adjournment.

He informed the court that a motion filed in November 2025 had already been served on the claimant's legal team and appealed for additional time to adequately prepare the defence.

The request immediately drew resistance from the claimant's counsel.

Ojembe argued that the defence had already benefited from previous delays and urged the court to impose a N500,000 cost penalty if another adjournment was granted.

The request introduced a tense moment in the courtroom.

Adeojo rejected the proposed sanction and appealed for the matter to be postponed without financial consequences.

After listening to both sides, presiding judge Adeyemi Ajayi encouraged professional courtesy between the lawyers before granting the adjournment.

The case was subsequently fixed for hearing on October 13 and 14.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the matter has been delayed.

During a previous sitting in May, proceedings could not move forward due to the absence of the defendant's legal representative.

At the time, the court was informed that Odumodublvck's lawyer, Taiwo Akinsulie, was outside the jurisdiction and would not return until the end of the month.

Odumodu is accused of assaulting singer Kraziecent. at a public event and damaging his expensive smartphone. Photo: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

Rapper Odumodu chides junior colleague

Legit.ng earlier reported that award-winning artist Odumodublvck issued a stern warning to budding artist Wavestar, who was closely affiliated with Blaqbonez.

In the clip, which surfaced online, the Declan Rice crooner was seen confronting Wavestar at a recent event, expressing his displeasure over the latter’s failure to greet him.

According to Odumodu, such behaviour was disrespectful and unacceptable, especially from someone who was his junior in the Nigerian music industry.

Source: Legit.ng