'Breaking Bad' actor Giancarlo Esposito recently trended on social media over rumours about his conversion to Islam

A viral video had shown the Hollywood actor praying in a Mosque in Saudi Arabia, where he had travelled to for a movie production

The rumours about his conversion have stirred reactions on social media, especially over his past remarks

American movie star Giancarlo Esposito, known for his role in hit movie Breaking Bad, has reportedly converted to Islam in Saudi Arabia.

The rumours about Esposito's conversion come after a video shared on Instagram by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh captured the actor in a mosque praying.

‘Breaking Bad’ movie star Giancarlo Esposito spotted praying at a mosque in Saudi Arabia. Credit: giancarloesposito/turki

Source: Instagram

Turki captioned the post, saying,

“The star of the film Seven Dog and Breaking Bad Giancarlo Esposito recites the two testimonies and shares the prayer team yesterday in the Al-Bad Mosque, a relief from dealing with Muslims during filming in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the video is taken yesterday with the employees of Salah Company 🇸🇦❤️🙏🏻 Praise be to Allah.”

Also, a clip of Esposito holding prayer beads where he spoke about devotion to God has gone viral on social media. The highlight was his reference to 'One God, One Allah."

"Well it deepens me to come to a country where people have devotion. For me, devotion is everything. To be devoted and understand that there is one God, one Allah," he said in part.

As of now, Esposito himself has not issued a personal public confirmation or detailed statement on the reports.

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Giancarlo Esposito appears to embrace Islam in Saudi Arabia. Credit: giancaloresposito

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that British rapper Central Cee also converted to Islam.

The viral video of Esposito praying in a mosque in Saudi Arabia is below:

A clip of Esposito speaking about devotion is below:

Reactions to Giancarlo Esposito's conversion

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the Hollywood actor's rumoured religion. Read the comments below:

D9244536639025 commented:

"Well sorry dude. You're Catholic, confirmed and baptized. You have indelible mark on your soul. If I was you I wouldn't turn your back on Christ it sounds like someone needs to read the four last things again."

ilhamFbs commented:

"Alhamdulillah, he's right. Peace begins within oneself, touches the family and neighbours, then society, and eventually encompasses the world."

just_luqman001 said:

"It is funny, how he found peace as a revert and then we that were born into Islam are still sourcing for peace."

dwardFitz55756 commented:

"Muslims are PEACEFUL? Can he hear himself? Tell that to the murdered Christians in Africa! Tell that to the MUSLIM-GANG- white indigenous children in my country of England. Islam is a TOTALITARIAN political system based upon subversion and then conquest. EUROPE AWAKE!!"

Burna Boy speaks on conversion to Islam

Legit.ng also reported that Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy opened up about his spiritual evolution.

The “Ye” crooner made the revelation while speaking during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.

Burna Boy disclosed that he was raised in a devout Christian household and followed the faith because his parents were strong believers.

Source: Legit.ng