Actor Ibrahim Chatta has shared a video showing the difficult tasks filmmakers go through to entertain fans

A clip from the behind-the-scenes of a production showed how the Nollywood star was "buried alive" for a role

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred reactions from Nigerians, with some netizens praising the actor's dedication to his craft

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta recently shared a video showing a bizarre scene he played in an upcoming movie production. The video, which is circulating on social media, showed a behind-the-scenes look at how Chatta was "buried alive" as part of a movie role.

The short video captured Chatta, who was partly buried in the ground, with only his head visible as he conversed with the crew. A clip also showed some crew members using baskets to pack red soil over him up to his neck.

While the video was for a film production, it demonstrated the actor's dedication to his craft and the lengths he was willing to go to entertain fans.

Sharing the video on his page, Ibrahim Chatta added in a caption:

"The JOB The TASK You rarely get to CHOOSE You must give your ALL You’re TIRED You’re SICK But you must keep PUSHING They say SHOW must CONTINUE You are as GOOD as your last JOB. Shoutout to all ACTORS around the globe and their DIRECTORS that pushes them to carving out the BEST in them."

Chatta, a veteran Yoruba movie star, has made a name for himself with roles in epic movies like Jagun Jagun, Lisabi, House of Ga'a, among others.

Below is the video capturing Ibrahim Chatta being buried in the ground for a movie role:

Comments about Ibrahim Chatta's role

Replies express awe and unease at the scene, sparking concerns about the actor's safety. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

funso38 commented:

"What if someone betr@yed you and cover it up? I can’t act this kind of movie never!"

omoiyaakeem said:

"This is too e tremendous for the movie but we’ll make it real for viewers."

mustapha930501 commented:

"Nawa ooo Sha money de movie sha So he's doing it fr his money It's his hustle He has to eat and pay bills and take care of himself and his family lol Welldone filmmakers,actors we de come soon by God's grace lol."

aremoapede said:

"Only if audience understand what artist went through behind the scene to satisfy them."

gbassrhythm said:

"I hope they prevented his eardrum cos iyepe go enter ooo."

eezharhh said:

"Uhmmmm, I don’t think I can act this kind of movie no matter the money."

parodymil commented:

"The fact that there are technologies that can recreate this perfectly. Also, the editors may not even produce this well. This consumes more money and time and energy."

Ibrahim Chatta speaks on building film village

Legit.ng previously reported that Ibrahim Chatta shared how he was able to build his massive film village despite not saving any money before then.

In a video making the rounds, he said that the money was made during COVID-19 as he did some things he does not normally do.

Chatta also said that he told God he wasn't going to do anything again and depended solely on him, he also added that he had to do that because he had no certificate.

