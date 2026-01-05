A video of Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita, at a birthday event in Lagos, has captured attention online

Aside from her fashion style, some eagle-eyed netizens shared their observations about her phone wallpaper

Her new video comes amid the controversies that have trailed her failed relationship with Peller

TikTok star and content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, was one of the guests who graced a birthday party in Lagos.

Jarvis, who was known for previously stepping out for events with her former love interest Peller, graced the party as a solo guest. A clip captured her slaying in a Bubu outfit, made from damask material, as she exchanged pleasantries with other guests.

Jarvis rocks Bubu attire to birthday party in Lagos. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089

It, however, appeared the TikTok star was yet to get over her crashed relationship with Peller, as some eagle-eyed netizens pointed out her phone wallpaper, which featured a picture of her and the streamer.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis left tongues wagging after sharing a steamy video on social media. She confidently strutted around her luxurious home in a sleek black dress while grooving to a song.

Peller spotted on Jarvis' phone wallpaper amid reports of their breakup. Credit: peller089

The video showing Jarvis as a guest at a birthday party in Lagos:

Another video Jarvis shared, showing her rocking a Bubu, is below:

Comments about Jarvis' presence at the birthday party

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

lucasjan522 said:

"The wallpaper."

dimple_chrisblack reacted:

"it's not only her, it's Her and Peller on the wallpaper."

chikaodinaka2022 commented:

"That small boy is looking for love From a women who don’t believe and know what love is all about."

reeceo21 said:

"Her stylist she try and improve plsss, stop giving her this 30s vibe styling."

olatunjilowo commented:

"The more Peller dey see this girl , the More he go dey Vex Like Sey make he Jazz am , E no easy

sakariyauabdullateef29."

"Make Una open Una eyes and check the wallpaper on her phone stop saying sit narrative."

vibetoglory_ said:

"lol this two dey muzz online people take a look at her screensaver."

davidotaru commented:

"Dear stupid auntie and mummy on this comment section,you see both peller and Jarvis are not given up on them selves okay. You guy should get your lives fixed. Good bye for now."

lycobby said:

"Now many agbaya will definitely love to shoot their shot, because she's attending events alone without peller."

davidotaru reacted:

"Lol most people on this comment section are so stupid, delusional and so insensitive.Do you guys take a look at her screen saver before committing rubbish and trash and you told you guys they've broken up. They chose to go private because of some stupid auntie in this comment section."

What Peller said about Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peller opened up about his relationship with his partner, Jarvis.

He confirmed that the relationship had ended and said that he and Jarvis are now just friends.

Speaking against bullying, the TikToker disclosed that he had spoken with Jarvis’ family and noted that they were angry with him. Peller added that Jarvis had asked him to stay away from her.

