Ibrahim Chatta has shared how he was able to build his massive film village despite not saving any money before then

In a video making the rounds, he said that the money was made during COVID-19 as he did some things he does not normally do

Chatta also said that he told God he wasn't going to do anything again and depended solely on him, he also added that he had to do that because he had no certificate

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has melted hearts after opening up on how he made the money to fund his huge film village project in Oyo state.

Legit.ng had reported that Chatta had stated that he had spent N1.4 billion in building his film village without taking any loan.

Ibrahim Chatta opens up on how he made money to build film village. Photo credit @ibrahimchatta_lordthepis

Source: Instagram

In a new video making the rounds, Chatta noted that he made money during COVID-19 when the lock-down met him while working with his colleague, Tayo Sobola.

He explained that he doesn't make shout out before and had to start doing it when there was nothing fetching him money. He added that each shout out earned him N300k, and he had a lot of people making such requests then.

Chatta says he didn't save money

In the clip, he explained that he had no savings before the project, but it was just God's time for him.

According to him, he told God that he would trust him and God showed up for him. He mentioned that he has land else where but didn't have money to complete the building on it.

In one of the properties, he had built it to Lintel level and had been praying to God for funds to finish it.

Chatta says God has been good

Appreciating his maker in the video, the actor explained that the time God showed up for him was when most actors are forgotten.

The movie star also said that he was not better than his colleagues when it came to acting.

Recall that an aerial view and interior of what the film village looked like made the rounds last week.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to what Chatta said

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the actor speaking about his film village. Here are some of the comments below:

@crombie_9ja:

"Hooo my God I even think that is my own story big pas ha you are real mentor boss man."

@muibihollayinka:

"What God can't do doesn't exist more blessings bros."

@iammayowakings:

"This guys speech made me worship God for a minute!!!! He was so strong on the God-factor."

@mhiz_jummykay:

"The man I so much respect."

@fadarfrancis721:

"This guy is a deep thinker."

@cool_dj_t.m:

"Covid favored alot of people, including me."

@babalola7803:

"Alhamudullahi for everything.'

@oluwatope__best:

"Na only his good side una dey post this can can Sm0ke ehn you guys need to talk to him abt it."

@latroversebaba:

"Make we no lie covid favor some pple oo."

Ibrahim Chatta surgery meal causes stir

Legit.ng had reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta took despite being in his 50s surfaced online and fans have shown their concern.

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items which he placed on the table.

When asked why he was taking such at his age and he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip .

Source: Legit.ng