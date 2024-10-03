Femi Adebayo has announced that his film Jagun Jagun has bagged another great feat at the AMAA Awards nomination

In a post on his social media, he thanked the cast and crew of the movie and shared the award categories the film was nominated for

Fans also took to the comment section to react to the announcement made by the actor as they shared their views about the movie

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has announced another milestone recorded in his career in a post on social media.

He stated that his movie, Jagun Jagun has bagged seven nominations as AMAA Awards organisers unveiled its nomination list.

The Africa Film Academy, producers of the Africa Movie Award Academy, (AMAA) had made an announcement in preparation for its upcoming 20th edition.

In Adebayo's post, he noted that Jagun Jagun bagged the best actor in a supporting role, achievement in costume design, achievement in production design, achievement in make-up,

Ousmane Sembene award for the best film in an African language, achievement in visual effect, National Film and Video Censors board (NFVCB) for best film in Nigeria.

Adebayo rejoices over award

Reacting to the feat just recorded with his film, the actor thanked the cast and crew of the film, which trended in several countries.

He also thanked the organisers of the award and mentioned that he was honoured to receive the nominations.

He also noted that he was excited about every contributor in the nominated categories.

Recall that Jagun Jagun was criticised by a fan and the actor had to react to the negative image trailing the movie.

Here are some of the award nomination categories

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

The award nomination have eight nominees from different countries including Nigeria, Malawi, USA, Ghana, Uganda, and Mali.

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

Nominees for this category spread across, Senegal, Kenya, Nigeria, Libya. However, Nigeria was the only country with two nominations.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

This category also has eight nominees and as expected Nigeria was part of it. While Congo Brazzaville, Mali, South Africa, DRC, Cameron, Libya, Mozambique also had nominees too.

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

In this category, Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun will be slugging it out with two other movies Out of Breath and Kaka produced in the same country.

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

Five movies made it to this category and Nigerian had four out of them.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

Three short films were nominated here, two from the USA and one from Jamaica.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

All the documentaries nominated are from the United States of America.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

Just like the category preceding it, all the nominees are from the USA.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Femi Adebayo's film is one of the nominees, and he will be contending with six others from different parts of the world.

AMAA 2024 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

There are seven categories of nominees, and Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun is also among them.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Achievement in make up also have seven nominees, and it includes Jagun Jagun as well.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

Some of the nominees in the category includes The Weekend, This Lagos, Orah, Mojisola, Red Carpet and others

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

Seven movies are up for nomination in this great category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Also, seven nominees graced this category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

The films in this category includes, This is Lagos, the Queenstown Kings, A Smile, A Wink and A Tear and others.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

There are seven movies to contend for this category as well.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

Just like the category preceding it, it also has seven nominees.

AMAA 2024- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun also stood tall among the nominees in this category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

A few actors made it to this category from across the globe.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Femi Adebayo will be contending with the likes of Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ikechukwu Onunaku and others.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Chioma Akpotha, Meg Otanwa are among the actresses in this category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Femi Jacobs, Chidi Mokeme and a host of others made it to this category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Ghana's Jackie Appiah, Ife Irene and others are in this category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DEBUT FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

There are just three directors in this category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

The like of Izu Ojukwu, Kenneth Gyang made it to the best director category.

AMAA 2024 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

There are seven films in the category.

Femi Adebayo wins AMVCA

Legit.ng had reported that the actor was excited that his movie, 'Jagun Jagun' was crowned the Best Indigenous Film of the year at the 2024 AMVCA award.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 11, 20024 and many celebrities were in attendance as some of them bagged awards.

The actor came in with his traditional regalia and was all smiles when his film was called as the winner of the category.

