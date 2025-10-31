A Nollywood legend, Baba Oloto, whose real name is Mustapha Bakare Otolo, is currently trending over a recent revelation

Baba Oloto was recently interviewed, and he spoke about the rate at which actors charge in the Nigerian industry

His mention of Ibrahim Chatta and how much he charges ignited mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian movie thespian, Mustapha Bakare Otolo, is currently making headlines after his recent interview went live.

Baba Oloto, who has been in the industry for donkey years, explained the dynamics regarding the earnings of actors in the Yoruba movie industry.

Citing an example, he mentioned Ibrahim Chatta as the highest-paid Nollywood actor right now, stating that he charges nothing less than N5 million per day to act in a movie.

Video trends as Baba Oloto reveals Ibrahim Chatta's pay. Credit: @ibrahimchatta_thelordthespis

Source: Instagram

The actor reiterated that if such a person appears in about 20 movies per month, it's a lot of money to them. He tried to draw parallels between such an actor and the older ones who get paid about N250K per scene.

Oloto stated that the earning power of the older ones is low, hence the struggles they experience at old age. His revelation has ignited tons of reactions from online users, who shared their hot takes about it.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Ibrahim Chatta's pay

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ yk_viisualz said:

"Actually he should charge more than that , man is too good!"

@ labsonconsultant said:

"He’s actually saying the truth. We work together for two weeks and I paid him 5m every day. A brilliant and humble 👏."

@ timmyfowowe said:

"People are doubting this for person wey get 75 acres of land in just one location 😂😂 That man is HIM."

@ fifeoflagos said:

"He should charge moreeeeeeee🔥🔥🔥 and man too gooooooooooooood 🔥."

@mary.maks23 said:

"He deserves it and more... he's actually a brilliant actor 👏."

@ ___prominent said:

"This man carry him woto woto for acting reach podcast 😂😂."

@ simple__sean said:

"How much dem con dey use for the whole production if only him dey charge 5M?"

@ednxpress said:

"He's really good at wat he does, man can play any role, but I like him more when he acts "Baba tapa role"

@ suisselady said:

"He deserves more than that. He is the best actor in Nigeria."

@balogun_aliu_oluwatoyin said:

"Waiting happen he wan perform for stage nii how much Fuji musicians con Dey charge 😂😂😂 Nawa ooo baba e calm down now."

@ mc_apple_lee said:

"Ibrahim chatter big pass 5m per day 🔥. 10m but at least 5m the man too good 👍 he deserves more than 5m perday."

Ibrahim Chatta speaks on building film village

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Chatta shared how he was able to build his massive film village despite not saving any money before then.

In a video making the rounds, he said that the money was made during COVID-19 as he did some things he does not normally do.

Chatta also said that he told God he wasn't going to do anything again and depended solely on him, he also added that he had to do that because he had no certificate.

Source: Legit.ng