Many scary movies draw inspiration from true stories, events, or figures. Notable scary movies include The Exorcist, The Conjuring, The Amityville Horror, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, all of which have elements based on real events or legends. Discover some of the best scary movies based on true stories and the real-life events that inspired them.

Scary movies based on true stories

Some of the horror movies ever made are based on real-life events, crimes, or paranormal encounters. These films are often more chilling because they are rooted in actual stories that shocked the world. Below is a list of scary movies based on true stories and the real-life events that inspired them, arranged in order of their IMDb ratings.

Movie Release date IMDb rating The Exorcist 26 December 1973 8.1/10 The Birds 28 March 1963 7.6/10 The Conjuring 19 July 2013 7.5/10 The Lighthouse 19 May 2019 7.4/10 Scream 18 December 1996 7.4/10 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 11 October 1974 7.4/10 A Nightmare on Elm Street 9 November 1984 7.4/10 Poltergeist 4 June 1982 7.3/10 Angst 1983 7.2/10 Dead Ringers 8 September 1988 7.2/10 Ravenous 19 March 1999 6.9/10 The Exorcism of Emily Rose 9 September 2005 6.7/10 The Entity 30 September 1982 6.7/10 Fire in the Sky 12 March 1993 6.5/10 Compliance 17 August 2012 6.4/10 The Amityville Horror 24 July 1979 6.2/10 The Strangers 30 May 2008 6.1`/10 Borderland 11 March 2007 5.6/10 Winchester 2 February 2018 5.5/10 Annabelle 29 September 2014 5.5/10

1. The Exorcist

Release date : 26 December 1973

: 26 December 1973 Directed by : William Friedkin

: William Friedkin Starring : Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb

: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb Running time : 2h 2m

: 2h 2m IMDb rating: 8.1/10

The 1973 classic horror film is about a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon, and the two Catholic priests who try to save her. It is based on the real-life case of a boy known as Roland Doe, who reportedly underwent an exorcism in 1949.

2. The Birds (1963)

Release date : 28 March 1963

: 28 March 1963 Directed by : Alfred Hitchcock

: Alfred Hitchcock Starring : Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette

: Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette Running time : 1h 59m

: 1h 59m IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The Birds is a 1963 American natural horror-thriller film that follows the story of a small town suddenly attacked by flocks of violent birds. It was inspired by a real event in 1961 in Capitola, California, where birds crashed into homes and streets after being disoriented by toxic algae.

3. The Conjuring

Release date : 19 July 2013

: 19 July 2013 Directed by : James Wan

: James Wan Starring : Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor

: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor Running time : 1h 52m

: 1h 52m IMDb rate: 7.5/10

The Conjuring is a 2013 American supernatural horror film directed by James Wan and written by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes. It is about bout a family haunted by a dark spirit in their home. The movie is based on the true story of the Perron family, who lived in a farmhouse in Rhode Island in the 1970s.

4. The Lighthouse

Release date : 19 May 2019

: 19 May 2019 Directed by : Robert Eggers

: Robert Eggers Starring : Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson Running time : 1h 50m

: 1h 50m IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson,The Lighthouse is about two lighthouse keepers slowly losing their sanity while stranded on a remote island in the 1890s. While fictional, it was loosely inspired by the real-life Smalls Lighthouse Tragedy of 1801, where two men were trapped during a storm and one died.

5. Scream

Release date : 18 December 1996

: 18 December 1996 Directed by : Wes Craven

: Wes Craven Starring : David Arquette, Neve Campbell

: David Arquette, Neve Campbell Running time : 1h 51m

: 1h 51m IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Released on 18 December 1996, Scream is an American slasher film written by Kevin Williamson. It tells the story of a high school girl named Sidney who is hunted by a masked killer, Ghostface. The movie was inspired by the real-life case of Danny Rolling, also known as the Gainesville Ripper, who ended the lives of five college students in Florida in 1990.

6. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Release date : 11 October 1974

: 11 October 1974 Directed by : Tobe Hooper

: Tobe Hooper Starring : Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain

: Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain Running time : 1h 23m

: 1h 23m IMDb rating: 7.4/10

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a 1974 American independent horror film written by Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel. It is about a group of friends who are attacked by a family of cannibals, including the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface. The movie was loosely inspired by the real-life crimes of Ed Gein, a murderer and body snatcher from Wisconsin in the 1950s.

7. A Nightmare on Elm Street

Release date : 9 November 1984

: 9 November 1984 Directed by : Wes Craven

: Wes Craven Starring : John Saxon, Ronee Blakley

: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley Running time : 1h 31m

: 1h 31m IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Written and directed by Wes Craven, A Nightmare on Elm Street depicts the story of a group of teens haunted in their dreams by a burned man with a glove of knives named Freddy Krueger. It was partly inspired by real reports in the 1970s and 1980s of Southeast Asian refugees who died suddenly in their sleep after having nightmares.

8. Poltergeist

Release date : 4 June 1982

: 4 June 1982 Directed by : Tobe Hooper

: Tobe Hooper Starring : Heather O'Rourke, JoBeth Williams

: Heather O'Rourke, JoBeth Williams Running time : 1h 54m

: 1h 54m IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Poltergeist is a scary movie written by Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais, and Mark Victor. It centres on a family whose home is invaded by angry spirits that abduct their youngest daughter. The movie is loosely based on real events that happened to the Hermann family in New York in 1958, where strange things like flying bottles and moving objects were reported.

9. Angst

Release year : 1983

: 1983 Directed by : Gerald Kargl

: Gerald Kargl Starring : Erwin Leder

: Erwin Leder Running time : 1h 23m

: 1h 23m IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Angst is a 1983 Austrian horror thriller film which follows a psychopath recently released from prison and is loosely based on the true story of Werner Kniesek, an Austrian who ended the lives of a family shortly after being released. The movie was banned in many European countries after its release for its depictions of violence.

10. Dead Ringers

Release date : 8 September 1988

: 8 September 1988 Directed by : David Cronenberg

: David Cronenberg Starring : Jeremy Irons, Geneviève Bujold

: Jeremy Irons, Geneviève Bujold Running time : 1h 55m

: 1h 55m IMDb rating: 7.2/10

The 1988 psychological thriller film follows the adventures of identical twin gynaecologists, Beverly and Elliot, who slowly spiral into madness. It was inspired by the true-life story of Stewart and Cyril Marcus, twin doctors in New York who were found dead together in 1975 under mysterious circumstances.

11. Ravenous

Release date : 19 March 1999

: 19 March 1999 Directed by : Antonia Bird

: Antonia Bird Starring : Guy Pearce, Robert Carlyle, Jeremy Davies

: Guy Pearce, Robert Carlyle, Jeremy Davies Running time : 1h 41m

: 1h 41m IMDb rating: 6.9/10

The 1999 horror film revolves around a soldier at a remote fort who discovers a terrifying secret involving cannibalism and supernatural hunger. It was inspired by real events, such as the Donner Party tragedy and the story of Alferd Packer, a man who survived by eating his companions during a harsh winter in the 1800s.

12. The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Release date : 9 September 2005

: 9 September 2005 Directed by : Scott Derrickson

: Scott Derrickson Starring : Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, Campbell Scott

: Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, Campbell Scott Running time: 1h 59m

1h 59m IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Directed by Scott Derrickson, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is about a priest on trial after a young woman dies during an exorcism. It is based on the real story of Anneliese Michel, a German girl who underwent 67 exorcisms in the 1970s and died at age 23.

13. The Entity

Release date : 30 September 1982

: 30 September 1982 Directed by : Sidney J. Furie

: Sidney J. Furie Starring : Barbara Hershey

: Barbara Hershey Running time : 2h 5m

: 2h 5m IMDb rating: 6.7/10

The Entity, directed by Sidney J. Furie, was first released on 30 September 1982. It follows a single mother, Carla Moran, who is repeatedly attacked by an invisible force. It is based on the real-life case of Doris Bither, a California woman who claimed she was assaulted by a ghost in the 1970s.

14. Fire in the Sky

Release date: 12 March 1993

12 March 1993 Directed by : Robert Lieberman

: Robert Lieberman Starring : D. B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick

: D. B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick Running time : 1h 49m

: 1h 49m IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Fire in the Sky is a 1993 sci-fi horror movie about a man who disappears and returns claiming he was abducted by aliens. It is based on the real-life story of Travis Walton, a logger in Arizona who disappeared for five days in 1975.

15. Compliance

Release date : 17 August 2012

: 17 August 2012 Directed by : Craig Zobel

: Craig Zobel Starring : Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy, Bill Camp

: Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy, Bill Camp Running time : 1h 30m

: 1h 30m IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Compliance is a 2012 American thriller film written and directed by Craig Zobel. It tells the story of a fast-food manager who follows a caller’s orders to search and control a young employee accused of theft. It is based on a real 2004 case in Kentucky, where a man pretending to be a police officer convinced staff at a McDonald’s to strip-search and abuse an innocent 18-year-old girl.

16. The Amityville Horror

Release date : 24 July 1979

: 24 July 1979 Directed by : Stuart Rosenberg

: Stuart Rosenberg Starring : James Brolin, Margot Kidder, Rod Steiger, Murray Hamilton

: James Brolin, Margot Kidder, Rod Steiger, Murray Hamilton Running time : 1h 58m

: 1h 58m IMDb rating: 6.2/10

The Amityville Horror was released on 24 July 1979 and depicts the story of a young couple who purchase a home haunted by combative supernatural forces. It is based on the real-life story of the Lutz family, who claimed they experienced terrifying paranormal events after moving into a house in Amityville, New York.

17. The Strangers

Release date : 30 May 2008

: 30 May 2008 Directed by : Bryan Bertino

: Bryan Bertino Starring : Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman

: Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman Running time : 1h 28m

: 1h 28m IMDb rating: 6.1/10

The 2008 American psychological horror film follows a couple attacked by masked people in their house at night. Real-life home invasion cases, including the Manson Family murders in 1969, inspired it. According to Collider, the director also said it was partly based on a childhood experience when strangers came to his home asking for someone who did not live there.

18. Borderland

Release date : 11 March 2007

: 11 March 2007 Directed by : Zev Berman

: Zev Berman Starring : Brian Presley, Jake Muxworthy, Rider Strong

: Brian Presley, Jake Muxworthy, Rider Strong Running time : 1h 45m

: 1h 45m IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Written and directed by Zev Berman, Borderland is one of the scary movies based on true stories. The movie is about college students who get caught in a deadly cult while visiting Mexico. It is loosely based on the true life story of Adolfo de Jesús Constanzo, a drug lord and the leader of a religious cult that practised human sacrifice in the 1980s.

19. Winchester

Release date : 2 February 2018

: 2 February 2018 Directed by : The Spierig Brothers

: The Spierig Brothers Starring : Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook

: Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook Running time : 1h 39m

: 1h 39m IMDb rating: 5.5/10

Directed by The Spierig Brothers and written by the Spierigs and Tom Vaughan, Winchester is a 2013 scary movie which follows the adventures of Winchester as she is haunted by spirits inside her San Jose mansion in 1906. It is based on the real-life Winchester Mystery House in California, owned by Sarah Winchester, the widow of the man who made the famous rifles

20. Annabelle

Release date : 29 September 2014

: 29 September 2014 Directed by : John R. Leonetti

: John R. Leonetti Starring : Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard

: Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard Running time : 1h 39m

: 1h 39m IMDb rating: 5.5/10

Annabelle follows the story of a creepy doll that brings evil into a couple’s home. It is based on the real-life story of a ragdoll owned by two nurses in the 1970s, who claimed it was possessed. It is a spin-off and prequel to the 2013 film The Conjuring. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren took the doll and kept it locked in their occult museum.

What is the scariest movie based on a true story?

The Exorcist is often considered the scariest movie based on a true story, inspired by a 1949 case of alleged demonic possession.

Is Michael Myers a true story?

No, Michael Myers is not based on a true story. He is a fictional character from the Halloween horror movie franchise created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

Was Exorcist based on a true story?

The movie was inspired by a real 1949 case of a boy known as Roland Doe, who reportedly underwent a series of exorcisms after showing signs of demonic possession.

Is Annabelle based on a true story?

Annabelle is based on a real Raggedy Ann doll that paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed was haunted in the 1970s.

Scary movies based on true stories can be even more frightening because they are inspired by real events. Films like The Conjuring, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre show how real-life tragedies and mysteries can inspire unforgettable horror stories.

