Judy Spera’s biography: who is Ed and Lorraine Warren’s daughter?

Judy Spera is an American celebrity child and television personality. She is widely recognized for being the daughter of the prominent paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. Her parents wrote a number of novels and inspired various films, including The Amityville Horror, The Conjuring and Annabelle. She was featured in the film Annabelle Comes Home.

Is Judy Warren still alive? Yes. The television personality is alive and healthy. She is married to Tony Spera, with whom she shares the responsibility for her parents' Occult Museum, where her parents kept supernatural artefacts.

Profile summary

Full name Judy Spera (née Warren) Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 1950 Age 72 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Connecticut, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Edward Warren Miney Mother Lorraine Warren Marital status Married Husband Tony Spera High school Harding High School Judy Spera's occupation Television personality Known as The daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren Net worth $3 million - $6 million

Judy Spera’s biography

Judy was born in Connecticut, United States of America, to her parents, Edward Warren Miney and Lorraine Rita. Her father was a renowned American author, paranormal investigator and demonologist, and her mother was clairvoyant and psychic.

Her parents are known for their popular investigations of the Amityville haunting on Long Island. Both of her parents are deceased. Her father died on 23 August 2006 at 79 years, while her mother died on 18 April 2019 at 92 years.

Judy is the only child in her family. She spent most of her childhood with her grandmother Georgianna in Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States of America. She grew up in a strong Christian family.

The television personality attended a Catholic school for her primary education and later graduated from Harding High School.

How old is Judy Warren?

As of 2022, Judy Warren's age is 72 years. She was born on 6 July 1950. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Judy Spera's career

She is a television personality. She appeared in the television reality series Shock Docs. She was also featured in the film Annabelle Comes Home.

Even though Judy allegedly possesses psychic powers, she has never developed or applied them to a high degree. Instead, she prefers to stay away from spirits and other paranormal phenomena.

What is Judy Warren’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her net worth is alleged to be between $3 million and $6 million. However, this piece of information is not confirmed, therefore, not reliable.

Personal life

Ed and Lorraine Warren's daughter is married to her long-time partner Tony Spera, an American paranormal researcher. Her husband began working for her parents in the mid-1980s. Tony followed the Warrens’ footsteps, became a demonologist, and inherited the Warren Occult Museum.

Does Judy Warren have a child? She and her husband have neither disclosed any information about their children nor posted anything with respect to their children.

What is Judy Spera’s height?

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 134 pounds (61 kilograms).

Judy Spera is a popular celebrity child and television personality from the United States. She gained public attention for being the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren. In addition, she was featured in the film Annabelle Comes Home.

