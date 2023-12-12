Love or hate her, one thing you can't deny is that Funke Akindele knows her onions, and you can bank on it

Over the last three years, Funke has consistently eclipsed the performance of her previous movies with every new movie she produces afterwards

Funke's latest, which is set to take the cinemas by storm titled A Tribe Called Judah , was recently premiered, and it was a phenomenal watch

Legit.ng was at the premiere to witness the fashion extravaganza that was on display; for a fact, nobody does it like Jenifa

Glitz, lights, camera, style, class and suave this was all on the menu and more. Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele seems set to outdo herself completely with her new movie A Tribe Called Judah.

The premiere and private viewing of the movie was held on Sunday, December 10, exactly a day short of when "Battle on Buka Street" was released.

The glitz, glamour, and razzmatazz are from the premiere of Funke Akindele's new movie A Tribe Called Judah. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@faithiawilliams/@iamjidekene

However, the difference is that the last time Funke Akindele's movie hit the cinemas was a full-fledged politician. She was contesting to be the next deputy governor of Lagos state. This time, she doesn't have to shoulder that burden and is able to be the Cinderella of her own show.

Catchy looks from the premiere

The premiere was a costume party, and the guests who made it to the red carpet all came prepared.

From Super Mario to Jack Sparrow, The Joker, Lagbaja and the queen herself pulling off a Cinderella look, it was absolutely glamourous for onlookers to revel in.

Celebrity faces at the premiere

The premiere was star-studded with faces like Odunlade Adekola, Jaiye Kuti, Kunle Afod, Femi Adebayo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mr Macaroni, Adekola Tijani, Yvonne Jegede, Faithia Balogun, Timini Egbuson, Jidekene Achufusi, Nosa Rex, Olumide Oworu, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Moet Abebe, Hilda Dokubo, Ali Baba and many more.

Several reality TV stars and skit makers were there to hold their own, including Phyna, Angel Smith, Somadina Apex, Mercy Eke, Boma, Sheggz, Bella, Sydney Talker, Nasboi, Lizzy Jay and others.

"Working with Funke feels like a big blessing" - Jidekene Achufusi shares

Popular Nollywood actor and AMVCA winner Jidekene Achufusi spoke with Legit.ng about his experience working with Funke Akindele on the set of "A Tribe Called Judah". He said:

"It was amazing working with her. It feels like a big blessing. I have always wanted to work with her. She is number 1 at the cinemas in Nollywood. No one comes close. Working with her was one of my goals, and I have crushed it. This is probably the greatest movie ever to hit the Nigerian cinemas. The chemistry was out of this world; nothing compares. Expect record sales of 1 billion naira."

Another Nollywood star in the movie who spoke about working with Funke and what it was like to be cast in "A Tribe Called Judah" was Faithia Balogun. She said:

"Funke is a great filmmaker. Working with her was comfortable and seamless. It was as if I was working with my sister. She understands your flaws and knows exactly how to make those imperfections a thing of beauty for all to want to see."

A short review of A Tribe Called Judah

A Tribe Called Judah is a movie about the Nigerian society and what strength in diversity means and exudes.

It was also a movie about Nigerian mothers and their child-raising ability; even without a father figure, I will stop here not to spill the beans too much.

This film serves comedy, action, thrill, and suspense, and, like most of Funke's movies, it is intriguing with a melodramatic ending.

It got a standing ovation at the private viewing, and it was well deserved.

Funke Akindele celebrates as she shatters the highest-grossing cinema record

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Funke Akindele took to her social media page to celebrate a major feat.

In the clip, Funke noted that numbers don't lie, and she couldn't be less happy with how much she has achieved.

According to a report by Filmoneng, Battle On Buka Street was declared the highest-grossing movie of all time at the Nigerian box office.

