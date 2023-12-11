The likes of Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Juliana Olayode, among others, were present at Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' movie premiere

Videos from the event are trending on social media as celebrities turn up in style to support Funke

A clip showing the angelic style Juliana Olayode rocked to the event has left people talking on social media

The movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's "A Tribe Called Judah" took place in Lagos on Sunday, December 10 and has been trending on social media over the past few hours.

Videos from the event which emerged on social media showed popular names in the movie industry like Odunlade Adekola, Ini Edo, Femi Adebayo, Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Kadiri, among others graced the event.

Many of the celebrities turned up in different fashion styles, as Juliana's angelic outfit caused a stir online.

Odunlade links up with Ini Edo in fun video. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele @olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

Watch a video of Juliana Olayode showing off her outfit below:

Watch a clip showing the moment Funke Akindele arrived at the event below:

Watch a clip of Odunlade Adekola with Ini Edo and some colleagues below:

Watch a video of Femi Adebayo at the event below:

Funke's “A Tribe Called Judah” directed by Adeoluwa Owu, aka Captain Degzy, was released under her new network and film production company and is set to hit the cinema on December 15.

People react to Juliana Olaloyede's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed video below:

horlaitan334:

"Did Juli want to fly"

holuwa_folakemii:

"This is not too much."

queensesa_1:

"@sharonooja and @inidimaokojie are just setting the place on fire❤️❤️. Their outfit has class written all over it."

amope_gold1:

"This is the night for judasi and Malaika..."

apollabug:

"How is she going to seat?"

mercykalls:

"Fly wit to heaven baby."

mowunmeey:

"This dress is so nice, I love it."

