Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently celebrated one of her biggest wins as her movie, Battle On Buka Street, set a new record in Nigerian cinema history

It was recently reported the 2022 movie is the highest-grossing box office in Nigeria

In a post shared on her page, Funke thanked everyone that helped her achieve the feat while celebrating all the hard work that was put into bringing the story to life

Nollywood actress and ace movie producer Funke Akindele is trending online after sharing a clip to celebrate her big wins and achievements.

In the clip, Funke noted that numbers don't lie, and she couldn't be less happy with how much she has achieved.

Funke Akindele celebrates a huge feat as her movie becomes the highest-grossing movie in Nigeria's history. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

The ace actress also thanked everyone who had contributed to the success of her movie Battle On Buka Street.

According to a report by Filmoneng, Battle On Buka Street is the highest-grossing movie of all time at the Nigerian box office.

This is the second time Funke Akindele will be shattering her record. The record of the highest-grossing movie in Nigeria's history used to be held by Funke's movie, Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Watch the video clip of Funke Akindele celebrating her wins:

Netizens react to the clip by Funke Akindele celebrating her wins

@folagbade_banks:

"You are that WOMAN!!! EXCELLENCE and Dignity all in one person!! I am so proud of you any day, anytime!! Only you generated over 1 billion naira revenue through movie making in just 2 years, and you are telling me you are not “your excellency”? Your excellency Lafunky! If e easy make anybody run am! Queen and King at once!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Destiny cannot be changed #omoologo101% love you mwah."

@motilola:

"A star and then some more @funkejenifaakindele ."

@meenahsweetcakes:

"You are a role model, keep moving higher."

@ima_lovetouch:

"She no dey ever give room for self pity at all. Her energy top notched. A Classy Queen ,they called it pride.I am learning alot from you ma'am @funkejenifaakindele .May Your light never go dim in Jesus Name."

@i.am_aduke:

"Yoruba film industry is full of oju aye boys and girls! All of that can't campaign for her are now commenting on her post nonstop because they want to be seen for next movie cast @funkejenifaakindele pls do not be deceived. Awon alatenuje gbogbo."

@posh_omoh:

"The real worldbest @funkejenifaakindele best in everything i salute my no1❤️."

Funke Akindele breaks record as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ becomes the highest-earning film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood superstar actress Funke Akindele recently proved again that she's her only competition.

According to FilmOne, Funke Akindele-Bello's latest movie, Battle On Buka Street, hit N640m in its total gross earnings at the box office, officially surpassing the previous record.

It is significant to know that Funke Akindele's movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga used to hold the record at N636m before another of the politician's films usurped it.

Source: Legit.ng