Big Brother Niaja star Mercy Eke buzzed the internet after she wore a recreated costume of American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Look glam

Mercy made her stunning appearance at Funke Akindele's movie premiere, held over the weekend in Lagos, Nigeria

Many celebrities, including actors, actresses, and Big Brother Naija stars, attended the show, but Mercy Eke's attire was a sight to behold

Big Brother Naija superstar Mercy Eke took social media aback with her magnificent outfit inspired by US diva Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala look.

The reality TV star made an appearance during the premiere of Funke Akindele's much-anticipated movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

BBNaija Mercy Eke stuns in Jennifer Lopez’s 2023 Met Gala Look Credit: @jlo, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The theme for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's premiere was "Costume Party Extravaganza," and celebrities were encouraged to dress up like their favourite idols.

Mercy Eke, who channelled Latin pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez, was one celebrity who garnered attention online.

Other notable figures from the BBNaija reality programme were among the many famous faces in attendance.

However, the Pepper Dem Gang star captured everyone's attention with her entrance, showcasing a remarkable recreation of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Met Gala ensemble that left onlookers in awe of her style.

See Mercy Eke's pictures below

See Jennifer Lopez's pictures below

Netizens react to Mercy Eke's Jennifer Lopez's creation

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

bbhrown:

"Lambo ate and left no crumbs!!!! This is what we call “What I ordered Vs I got the best” and I love."

chyfyma:

"Jennifer Lopez of course. The real deal. But mercy killed it also."

jasmine_ewusi:

"I love Lamborghini, but Jenny did justice to that dress with that slim hot sxy body."

israelglo:

"Getting exactly what I ordered."

maamaa_bee:

"Are we really talking about the dresses? Cos i read some response and i get confused. Really hilarious."

amarachiimeze:

"Mercy is my queen, she delivered but truth be told, JL won. even my little girl of 6yrs choose JL."

