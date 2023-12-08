Tope Alabi and Moses Bliss have shared heartwarming videos of them linking up with their colleagues at the 18th edition of 'The Experience'

A clip showed the moment Tope Alabi linked up with Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Travis Greene, among others

The Experience, which takes place yearly at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, has since been trending on social media

Popular annual gospel concert, “The Experience," returned with its 18th edition on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

This year's concerned-themed “Jesus, Our Way Maker” has witnessed a massive turnout from Christians and popular gospel singers.

Tope Alabi to minister at The Experience. Credit: @tope_alabi

The concert will feature ministrations from worship leaders, including Sinach, Tope Alabi, Travis Greene, Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, Onos Ariyo, and many more.

Tope Alabi has also shared a heartwarming video of her linking up with some of her colleagues.

Watch the video below:

Watch the video Moses Bliss also shared below:

Legit.ng reported that Dunsin Oyekan was ministered at Shiloh 2023.

People react to Tope Alabi's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

ernieolaolusoga:

"Grace be multiplied unto you Mama #LEGENDARY."

spiritofsaco:

"Proud of you big Aunty."

thetimo:

"Powerhouse Go in the might of the Lord and sing Christ upon us ma."

kolawole.bukola:

"My mummy Much Love for you ma."

okitemmy:

"We are ready ma'am. Grace of God will follow u ma."

eyinjueledumaree:

"You are of the Lord , the voice of joy and gladness will never seize from your home."

iam_rojminstrel:

"Mummy love we are always super proud of you ma, you are exceptional and very different. Tonight may heaven be opened for us all to be blessed through your ministration."

emmizy_emmanuel_gbenga:

"We are ready for undiluted TRUE WARSHIP & PRAISES to GOD."

bukkyolamideajoke:

"The Glory of God shall be Reveal Love you mama."

rashidatdawodu:

"Yes mama we are ready."

Tope Alabi gets emotional in video

Legit.ng reported that Tope Alabi couldn't hold back the tears over the immersed display of affection she received during a church event in Lagos.

Tope, who attended the church programme alongside her husband shared a video capturing the moment the church choir and congregation sang her hit songs back to her.

The gospel singer was repeatedly seen dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief.

In another report, actor Yemi My Lover called out Tope Alabi for abandoning him.

