Lagos state will be hosting the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) despite the death of the founder

The chairman of AMAA screening college Shaibu Husseini noted that AMAA is a legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Husseini noted that the screening exercise is in three stages, and only movies that scaled through will bid for the 26 trophies

In its dedication to ensuring the continuity of the famous Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), a legacy left behind by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, after her death in January, the board of the global award organisation has approved the kickoff of preparation for film selection for the 2023 award event.

The AMAA screening college, led by its chairman, Shaibu Husseini, and following the board’s approval, has opened to screen 389 entries received from over 45 countries.

The famous film critic and academic Husseini explained that the screening will be in three stages before a film makes it to the next stage, which is the board of the international jury of the award. After which, they deliberate on the films making it into the final 26 categories of the award.

Africa Movie Academy Awards starts screening for the 2023 awards ceremony despite the founder's death. Photo AMAA, Shaibu Husseini

Source: Instagram

The chairman of the screening college in a statement made available to Legit.ng stated:

"We have got the approval of the board to commence the process for this year's AMAA award after the tragedy of the demise of the founder. AMAA is a legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe that we will preserve and continue to nurture in her honour. The screening is in three phases, films selected from stages of selection will qualify for nomination as will be decided by the board of AMAA international jury."

AMAA announced the entry call on December 1, 2022, with a late call fixed for June 30, 2023.

Prior to her untimely death in January, Anyiam-Osigwe announced that the 2023 AMAA award ceremony would be held in Lagos on October 29.

