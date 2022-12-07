The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) recently unveiled its plans and activities for its 19th edition of the ceremony

The AMAA awards is a celebration and appreciation of true creativity and professionalism in film-making

The award ceremony declared itself open for movie entries as it begins its 2023 activities; the unveiling was held in Lagos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, on December 1, 2022

The famous film-makers Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) ceremony recently held the unveiling of its 19th edition in Lagos to huge fanfare.

The founder and president of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, was at the unveiling event where she announced a call for entries for movies across Africa to be submitted for consideration by the academy.

AMAA unveiled its plans for 2023 and made a call for early entries for the 19th edition of the award ceremony. Photo credit: @amaaawrads

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was announced as the host of the 2023 edition of the ceremony by Kingsley James, the Chief Operating Officer of the AMAA awards.

The early call for entry, Anyiam-Osigwe said, is to enable more film practitioners across Africa and the diaspora to submit and participate in the 19th edition.

“This is an avenue to officially rest the 18th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to 2023. We are currently calling for entries in all categories and this will last till March 2023,” Anyiam-Osigwe said.

Continuing, she said,

“We are now accepting submissions for the 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards. The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.”

Anyiam-Osigwe further reiterated that AMAA is not a popularity contest form of award ceremony but a professional contest that rewards professionalism across Africa.

“One of the aims for creating AMAA is to provide and create a networking platform and avenue for African filmmakers and practitioners to interact while getting rewarded for their creativity, uniqueness, authenticity and professionalism. We are not a popularity contest, we are a professional contest that rewards professionalism, hence, why AMAA has two faces to it, which is the critical look and judgment of professionalism and the glamorous part.

The event is coming after a successful 18th edition that was held at the Jewel Aeida hall in the Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, October 30.

The 18th edition, with Nigerian filmmakers and films winning several awards, also had scintillating performances from music stars, including King Sunny Ade, P-Square, Young Jon Zadok, Yinka Davies, and Candy Bleakz.

The 2022 edition of the continental film awards ceremony had Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia taking the host position.

Speaking at the event, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA and Chief Executive Officer of the African Film Academy, chided African filmmakers for shunning ego and embracing more collaborations to enhance the growth of the African film industry. She stressed the need for African film practitioners to unite and chart a pathway for African leaders in supporting the creative sector.

The event had in attendance Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf with her husband, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, the Jury led by Keith Shiri, Shaibu Husseini, Steve Ayorinde, and several film practitioners that include Richard Mofe Damijo, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Idowu Phillips, Bimbo Manuel, Jennifer Eliogu, David Akande, Dickson Iroegbu, Wole Ojo, Daniel K. Daniel, Enyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Yemi Blaq, Osas Ighodaro, Denrele Edun, Sola Fajobi, Tony Akposeri, Osita Iheme amongst several others.

