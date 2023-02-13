Saturday, February 11, 2023, was a night to remember and celebrate the passing of Nollywood matriarch and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Many industry colleagues, friends, and family members gathered at the Marriot Hotels, Ikeja GRA, to grace the Peace's Night of tributes

Industry practitioners like Segun Arinze, Nobert Young, Patience Ozokwor, and Ngozi Nwosu were all at the soulful Night of Tributes, as they all had good things to say about PMO

It would take firm conviction and will to hold back tears as many stepped on stage to share their personal experience and the relationship they've come to build with Peace Anyiam-Osigwe over the years before her recent passing.

A brief background about Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was shared at the Night of tributes from how she was born in 1968, a year after the Nigerian civil war broke out, into a family of seven brothers.

She was the only daughter of the Anyiam-Osigwe family and was their 'Ada', a vital role in Igbo culture.

During the night of tributes, many talked about PMO and her impact on their lives, especially her nephews and nieces.

While Peace's brothers all spoke glowing about her sweet but steadfast demeanour, they also hailed her as the glue that held the family of the Anyiam-Osigwe together.

Nollywood and entertainment industry forces, like Dele Momodu, spoke at the event giving a glorious recap of the last time he was with PMO and their final discussion together.

The Ovation magazine boss, revealed how PMO contributed her knowledge and wealth of experience when he wanted to build a library in Ibadan. He noted, "If only I knew that was the last time I would get to speak with her, I would have cherished the moment more."

Ace movie producer, Mo Abudu also climbed on stage to share her surreal moments with PMO. The first Mo said was that Peace is genuinely good person who had an uncandid sweet, humane and sincere human interest at her heart always.

Mo Abudu then went on to share how Peace was the first true friend she made in the film industry revealing how she received and embraced her when she joined. She said;

"I joined the movie industry late, and it was quite an hostile terrain for me, but Peace showed me different kind of love when we met. She was my first true friend in the industry who was always looking out for me. The first time we met, she took me out for a date."

Mo revealed how their last time together was in Toronto and spent the night together in their hotel room, talking and catching up on things.

On the night it was revealed that she used to be a video director, she directed the debut music video of the music duo, P-Square and used to be their manager.

Other entertainment industry stars and veterans at the event include Ngozi Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor, Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, Chinedu Ikedieze, Norbert Young, Gloria Young, Tee Mac and many more.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2023, in Lagos after falling into Coma.

