Actress Rita Dominic was one of the several Nollywood stars that recently paid their last respect to the recently passed Africa Movies Academy Award (AMAA) boss, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Rita, during her speech at the nights of tributes hosted on February 11, 2023, at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja revealed that her relationship with Peace was much more profound than many know

Another Nollywood star that spoke to Legit.ng about PMO was veteran actress Patience Ozokwor, who revealed that she was the matriarch of the Nigerian movie industry

Ace Nollywood actress Rita Dominic recently shared who one of her most significant role models and motivation within the Nigerian movie industry is.

The actress revealed that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe of the AMAA awards was one of the people that pushed her to become a better actress.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic speaks glowingly about former AMAA award boss Peace Anyiam-Osigwe at her Night of Tribute. Photo credit: @ritadominic/@amaa

She noted that the year she won the Best Actress award in Africa only happened because of what Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said and her advice.

During our short conversation with Rita Dominic, she revealed what Peace said that helped her win the best actress in Nollywood (2012) and the AMVCA (2017).

Rita Dominic said:

"With her advice, I wouldn't have won my first best actress award. Peace was the one that told me to dig deeper and find my inner acting demons. She pushed me to be a better actress noting that I was stretching my talent and capacity enough."

Peace was a wonderful person who was also willing to help; Rita Dominic said

The actress, who was relatively sober during the tribute and even cried, spoke about PMO's personality while revealing that they were related from back home in Imo state.

"What many people don't know is that I am related to Peace. Many people in the industry don't know that we're related and have family ties from our village."

She continued saying:

"Peace was a lovely, loving and courageous woman who has helped many creatives across Africa. She was always ready to listen to any problem you brought to her. She was a wonderful person. I pray that her legacy lives on through the prestigious AMAA."

Legit.ng also spoke to Patience Ozokwor about Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and had this to say:

"I love Peace she was a good person to many other women and me. There are 11 women she promised to take abroad at no cost. It would have been the first time for those women to leave the shores of Nigeria. However it is a pity that dream was cut short for those women for now. Peace was always there for me, so there was no way such a thing like who be done for her, and I won't be there."

Many in shock as AMAA awards founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe dies after days in Coma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the family of famous Nigerian movie award organizer Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), has announced her passing.

According to reports shared with the public by the family, Anyiam-Osigwe, who was awarded the Nigerian national honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after being in a coma for days.

The AMAA founder was admitted at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos on Saturday, January 7 before giving up the ghost 3 days later.

