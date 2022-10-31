PSquare duo of Paul and Peter Okoye and King Sunny Ade treated African movie practitioners and guests from across the continent to scintillating music from Nigeria

Veteran actresses Mama Rainbow and Viviane Achor were decorated with Lifetime Achievement award during the 2022 AMAA

Many Nollywood actors were on the ground to receive and mingle with their counterparts from across Africa

The 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), held on Sunday, October 30, will remain memorable to attendees and winners as Nigerian films led with a total of eight awards.

The film awards event was held in Lagos, with comedians Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia hosting the ceremony.

King Sunny Ade (KSA) performed at the awards ceremony and serenaded the guests with a scintillating performance he is known for. Nominees, African film enthusiasts, and practitioners marvelled at his dexterity on stage.

AMAA 2022: Nigeria Tops List of Winners With 8 Awards as Tanzania and South Africa Win Big

Films by Nigerians and Nigerian directors won eight awards making the country the highest winner at the event. The winning films are Bolanle Austen Peters’ ‘Man of God’ with two awards, Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ won two, Tope Oshin’s ‘Here Love Lies’, Tunde Aina’s ‘Underbelly’, Ogo Okpue’s ‘A Song from the Dark’ and Walter Banger’s ‘Jolly Roger', all winning an award each.

Tanzania’s ‘Tug of War’ and South Africa’s ‘Surviving Gaza’ came after with four awards each, while ‘Borga,’ a film shot by a German director in Ghana, came next with three awards.

Other films that won in different categories include Somalia and Kenya’s ‘Ayaanle,’ Senegal’s ‘Astel,’ Uganda’s ‘No Way Out' and ‘Tembele,’ USA’s ‘Contraband’ and ‘Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story’ and Peru’s ‘The Rumba King.’

With several nominees from across Africa and the diaspora in attendance,

Other thrilling performances at the 2022 AMAA were given by the PSquare duo of Peter and Paul Okoye, Choc City’s Young Jon and Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies.

Both PSquare and KSA had the privilege of performing twice on the AMAA stage on the night.

Speaking at the event, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA and Chief Executive Officer of the African Film Academy, chided African filmmakers for shunning ego and embracing more collaborations to enhance the growth of the African film industry. She stressed the need for African film practitioners to unite and chart a pathway for African leaders in supporting the creative sector.

The award ceremony had a celebrity touch from Nollywood actors like RMD, Idowu Phillips, aka Mama Rainbow, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, young and vibrant Denrele Edun, Daniel K Daniel, Osita Iheme, Enyinna Nwigwe, Osas Ighodaro, Yemi Blaq, Bimbo Manuel, Jennifer Eliogu, Next Nollywood Star organiser, Sola Fajobi among others.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Lagos state government, the commissioner for tourism, arts, and culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, who attended with her loving husband, special adviser to Lagos state governor on education, Tokunbo Wahab.

The jury was fully on the ground and led by Keith Shiri, Shaibu Husseini, and Steve Ayorinde.

Mama Rainbow, Viviane Achor bag Lifetime Achievement Awards

Veteran Nollywood actress who recently turned 80, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2022 AMAA. Also giving the same award was Ghanaian veteran actress Viviane Achor.

Reacting to the award, Achor, via the comment section of AMAA's official Instagram handle, wrote:

"Congratulations to all of us, to Ghana to Africa and the world. Thanks to the organizers of this prestigious AMAA award. I’m highly honoured."

Legit.ng wins Humanitarian Service Company of the Year

Legit.ng, Nigeria's most visited news website with over 10 million monthly readers (Alexa ranking), has clinched the Humanitarian Service Company of the year at the Nigerian Media Nite-out Awards.

Legit.ng and other winners were announced at an event held on Sunday, October 30, at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Nigerian Media Niteout award was conceived 16 years ago to carry the media's hitherto unrecognised contributions to the development and emancipation of the Nigerian nation.

