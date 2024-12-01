40+ unique butterfly locs hairstyles that will blow everyone away

Butterfly locs are a protective hairstyle that resembles faux locs, except they have small loops that are typically on opposite sides of the foundation locs. They can be styled in different colours and lengths, protecting your hair from damage and over-manipulation. Discover some unique butterfly locs hairstyles that will blow everyone away.

Unique butterfly locs ideas. Photo: @xp4you, @heavenlyheadz, @georgescollection on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Butterfly locs are a trendy, beautiful style that stands out due to their curly loops, which appear randomly down the length of each loc. Both are achieved using the crotchet method, where wavy hair is looped into a braid with a crotchet needle and then loosely attached to braided hair strands. These butterfly locs styles come in numerous designs, lengths and colours of your choice.

Unique butterfly locs hairstyles

Butterfly locs are incredibly beautiful and a great protective style you can rock all year round. They combine the best of traditional locs with a textured, messy finish that looks natural and stylish. If you are looking for a perfect look that complements your personality and lifestyle, here are some unique butterfly locs hairstyles to inspire your next look.

Short butterfly locs

Black and brown short butterfly locs are light, simple to wear, and do not take much time to style. Photo: @Markalasmakeup on Facebook (modified by author)

Short butterfly locs are a definite go if you aim to minimise the time it takes to style your hair in the morning. They are cut around your chin or jaw and are light, simple to wear, and do not take much time to style.

Shoulder-length butterfly locs

Black and brown shoulder-length butterfly locs are easy to wear daily without feeling too heavy. Photo: @House Of Braids LLC, @implicitystyles20 on Facebook (modified by author)

These locs stop right at your shoulders, giving you a relaxed look. They are light and easy to wear every day without feeling too heavy. This length is great if you want a natural style that is not too long or short, adding a touch of style while being simple to manage.

Mid-length style

Mid-length butterfly locs with and without accessories are stylish and easy to manage. Photo: @francinavstyles, @anikabeautybar on Facebook (modified by author)

These locs fall below your shoulders, giving a bit more length without going down your back. They are stylish but still easy to manage and not too heavy. This length is great if you want a balanced look that is noticeable but not too long.`

Long butterfly locs

Black long butterfly locs are heavier than short or medium butterfly locs. Photo: @HairbyJay, @Suzie.chuma98 on Facebook (modified by author)

Long butterfly locs reach down to your back, giving a bold and eye-catching look. They are perfect if you love long hair and want an outstanding style. While heavier than shorter locs, they offer a stylish, dramatic effect for those who enjoy a fuller, flowing look.

Platinum design

Medium-length and large platinum butterfly locs are eye-catching and trendy. Photo: @akiralasha, @kecibeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

Platinum butterfly locs shine with a soft, silvery-white glow. The platinum colour adds a modern and unique twist to the classic butterfly locs, making them perfect for anyone wanting something eye-catching and trendy.

Long butterfly locs with accessories

Women displaying long butterfly locs styled with beads, rings and shells. Photo: @dinnah_hair_dodoma, @.hairbytinelle on Instagram (modified by author)

These long butterfly locs are styled with fun accessories like beads, rings, or shells. The accessories add a personal touch and make the style more unique and creative. It is a great way to make your long butterfly locs stand out and look even more stylish.

Bob style design

Bob style butterfly locs are easy to manage and they give a neat and stylish look. Photo: @hair_by_arie on Instagram (modified by author)

These locs are cut to a short length, usually around your chin or jaw, like a bob haircut. They are easy to manage and give a neat, stylish look. The bob style frames your face nicely and is perfect if you want a cute, low-maintenance hairstyle.

Crochet butterfly locs

Short and shoulder-length crochet butterfly locs look neat and save time when installing. Photo: @hair_by_annakiejoseph on Instagram (modified by author)

This style uses a crochet method to attach pre-made locs to your natural hair. It's a quick and easy way to get butIt'sly locs without creating them from scratch. The crochet hairstyle looks neat and saves time, giving you a beautiful, textured look.

Ginger butterfly locs

Shoulder and medium-length ginger butterfly locs are perfect if you want something different and trendy. Photo: @BraidJunkieClt, @Locs By G on Facebook (modified by author)

These locs are dyed a warm, reddish-orange colour, like ginger. The bold colour gives a bright, fiery look that stands out. Ginger butterfly locs are perfect if you want something different and trendy with a mix of style and uniqueness.

Ombre butterfly locs

Ombre butterfly locs offers a cool, fun, stylish, and unique look. Photo: @CrownedWFaith, @_braidsbybre_ on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Ombre butterfly locs is one of the popular gorgeous hairstyles for girls to rock. Ombré hair colour is generally darker at the roots through the mid-shaft and then gradually gets lighter from the mid-shaft to the ends. It is a fun, stylish, and unique look.

Small-length butterfly locs

Small-length butterfly locs are perfect if you want a stylish and lightweight hairstyle. Photo: @_kaylocs, @locedbymiyah on Instagram (modified by author)

Small-length butterfly locs offer a fantastic feel of movement and gorgeous texture. They can be a base for numerous updos and downdos, including ponytails, messy and low buns, twisted styles, and fancy sides. However, these locs may take longer to put in.

Medium length

Medium length butterfly locs are easy to style and maintain. Photo: @_sitting_prettier, @bdl.uk on Instagram (modified by athor)

Medium-length butterfly locs are locs that fall around shoulder length. They are not too short or long, making them easy to style and maintain. They are light and pretty, have a natural feel and are great for anyone who wants a relaxed, stylish look.

13. Large butterfly locs

Large butterfly locs are ideal for making a statement and offer a dramatic, stylish vibe. Photo: @nexthouston_braids, @locsbyrhonda on Instagram (modified by author)

Thick butterfly locs are larger, giving a chunky, voluminous look. They are stylish for those seeking an elegant yet comfortable protective hairstyle suited to diverse hair textures and lengths.

Distressed design

Distressed butterfly locs are a bit rough, giving a cool, relaxed vibe. Photo: @Sayarilangata, @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Distressed butterfly locs are a messy, natural-looking hairstyle with soft locs with loops and loose strands. They are made to look rough and imperfect on purpose, giving a calm, relaxed vibe. They are perfect for those torn between letting their natural hair be and protecting it from the external environment.

Burgundy butterfly locs

Burgundy butterfly locs are perfect for those who want a mix of color and texture. Photo: @locedbymiyah, @sabrisvault on Instagram (modified by author)

Colours are always in trend when styling hair, and burgundy butterfly locs are the trendiest hairstyles. They are a protective hairstyle dyed in a darker shade of red-purple tones. This style is eye-catching and perfect for those who want a mix of colour and texture.

Butterfly locs with top knot and face-framing strands

Butterfly locs with top knot and face-framing strands is a fashionable style that is both trendy and practical. Photo: @itshairbiz, @slayedbynath on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

This is a fun, fashionable style that is both trendy and practical. The butterfly locs are assembled into a large, high bun, leaving at least two locs around your face. The face-framing strands add softness and highlight your features.

Butterfly locs with bangs

Ladies showcasing ginger butterfly locs with bangs. Photo: @locs.on.lock.tt on Instagram (modified by author)

Butterfly locs with bangs can take an everyday beauty from ordinary to extraordinary. These hairstyles have short, styled locs like bangs at the front of the face. Whether an updo or half-up, butterfly locs with bangs can help you create a stunning appearance quickly.

Butterfly locs with highlights

Butterfly locs with highlights have a mix of lighter strands added throughout to add some brightness and depth to the locs.Photo: @styledbytrelle @justso_jazzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Butterfly locs with highlights have a mix of lighter strands added throughout. The highlights can be any colour, like blonde or caramel, to add brightness and depth to the locs. This hairstyle is popular and can be adapted to different hair types. It looks great and has various highlight placements and colours.

Blonde butterfly locs

Blonde butterfly locs is a trendy and bold style that stands out. Photo: @hairbylauralzz, @crochetwigs_kenya on Instagram (modified by author)

Blonde butterfly locs are a trendy and bold style that stands out. They are styled with the signature butterfly texture, and the colour is a beautiful blonde shade, adding a bright and fresh touch. Trying out blonde is easier and kinder than bleaching and dyeing your hair.

Butterfly locs with a bun

Black butterfly locs with a big bun is perfect for a chic, yet relaxed, appearance. Photo: @rooommobilesalon, @locdbyken_2x on Instaram (modified by author)

In this hairstyle, the locs are gathered and twisted into a bun at the top or back of the head. This style is perfect for a chic yet relaxed appearance and lends well to formal occasions.

Space buns butterfly locs

Space buns butterfly locs are playful and bold, perfect for standing out. Photo: @styledby.tm, @znubim on Instagram (modified by author)

Space buns butterfly locs are a fun, trendy hairstyle where you create two buns on top of your head, with butterfly locs styled into them. Space buns with various hair types and colours, including straight, wavy, curly, and afros. They are also best with long hair and locs, but those with short hair can try smaller buns.

Brown butterfly locs

Brown butterfly locs are lightweight and easy to maintain. Photo: @be_lieve_it_beauty_bar, @saijedidthat on Instagram (modified by author)

These are other popular protective butterfly locs designed in various lengths and sizes. They use shades of brown, from light to dark, for a natural finish. They are simple to care for and can endure for several weeks.

How do you style your hair with butterfly locs?

Below is a simple step-by-step guide to creating a butterfly locs hairstyle.

Create a basic box braid: Use water wave hair to create a basic box braid.

Wrap the hair: Use the thumb method to wrap the hair around the braid, creating loops and bulges. Using a crochet needle, insert the water wave hair at the root of your braid.

Secure the ends: Use a crochet needle to secure the ends, or wrap the hair upwards to measure and seal the bottom of the lock.

Fluff the hair: Run your fingers through the water wave hair to fluff it for a more natural look.

Create messy loops: Wrap over your thumb in no particular pattern as you continue to wrap down the length of your hair.

Create more loops: For a fluffier butterfly locs hairstyle, create more loops.

Which hair is best for butterfly locs?

The best hair for butterfly locs is water wave braiding because it has the soft, curly texture needed to create the messy, distressed look.

How long do butterflies locs last?

How long do you wear butterfly locs? When properly maintained, the butterfly can last four to six weeks. However, keeping them in longer than recommended can damage your hair and scalp.

Butterfly locs hairstyles have sparked great interest worldwide because of their lightweight nature and effortless installation. People looking for something protective prefer these hairstyles, which put less tension on the hair. Depending on your preference, they also highlight the diverse ways to explore the look.

