A fashion designer has called out a newly wedded couple over an alleged incurred before their wedding

In the post, she said that it's being three months they owed her and have not paid her since then

Fans in the comment section of the post shared their take about her post and suggested what cane be done to the couple

Nigerian fashion designer, known as Vicky's Empire on Instagram, has shared a post about a newly wedded couple, Fati and Sawala, who owed her months after their wedding.

In the post, she alleged that the lady was the first bride to make a wedding dress and collect it without payment.

Vicky Empire claimed that it has been three months since the dress was made and the bride hadn't gotten in touch with her to make payment.

Fashion designer shares pictures of couple

Also in the post, Vicky's Empire shared s short video of the debtors made from their wedding pictures.

In one of the photos, the bride was wearing the wedding dress she allegedly collected on credit.

In the second photo, the couple had changed from their wedding gown to their traditional attires.

The poster used for their wedding was also shared by the dressmaker. In the post, the names of the couple were boldly written and the address of the wedding ceremony.

Recall that some celebrities have been called out in the past over alleged debt.

A few months ago, a fashion designer made allegations against Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, over an alleged debt. According to the lady, the moviemaker borrowed some costume for more than one year and refused to pay her.

However, the mother of one had to come out to clear the air about the allegation.

Another actress, Susan Pwajok, was called out over N900k debt on gadgets. The man alleged that the actress ghosted him anytime he tried to remind her about the debt.

How fans reacted to designer's post

Netizens shared their take about the post made by the fashion designer. Here are some comments below:

@bennysouzmedi commented:

"How did they get the outfits without payment? You should review your payment and delivery process."

@mofe-re reacted:

"Better do sponsored ad give the post make e for waka well cos people are just one kind."

@annybelly said:

"There should be obituary poster next if she doesn’t pay off. When they go low you go to hell straight. This is outright wi-ckd—ness."

@boot.and .more stated:

"Una dey enter debt for marriage wey no go last? "

@ekenesandra said:

"Am sorry to tell you that you won't see the money. You could have got it all had you refused to release the dress. Money would have come out like magic."

@jiozing_bwoy wrote:

"Na d wedding dress she use for profile pics."

Tonto Dikeh stun in fashion dress

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh showed that she was not only good in her craft but also has a thing for fashion.

She showcased her fashion taste in African prints, which gave her a beautiful look and made her the toast of her fans.

In her latest outfit, she ensured that she left no stone unturned as she glowed in a beautiful Ankara dress

