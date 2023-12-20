Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has proven that she is not only good in her craft but also has a thing for fashion

She loves to showcase her fashion taste in African prints which gives her a beautiful look and makes her the toast of her fans

In her latest outfit, she ensured that she left no stone unturned as she glowed in a beautiful Ankara dress

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has mastered the art of looking glamorous in any outfit she wears, especially when she turns up in a traditional look.

She got her fans talking again as she adorned a beautiful brown Ankara outfit, which she posted on December 19, 2023. The outfit which was characterised with a flowery design and made her look ravishing.

She captioned her photo on Instagram:

"Show me who makes ankara better?"

Actress Tonto Dikeh takes ankara fashion to a higher level with her beautiful outfit.

Source: Instagram

See photos of Tonto Dikeh's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's lovely ankara dress

Colleagues and fans of the actress took to her page to commend her look.

chiomagoodhair:

Gorgeous!!

sheddyoflagos:

The most gorgeous of them all

iyaboojo:

Gorgeous

vivianlam_glamour:

If you don't give us, how do we take it? Oshey. Queen of Ankara fashion

uche.peculiar:

And I will show you who rocks it the best way. Mama king, I give it all to you

