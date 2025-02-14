Fashion designer Victoria James, also known as Veekee James, and her husband Femi Atere looked dazzling on Valentine's Day

Veekee's red dress showed how she was ready to captivate her fans with her show-stopping look

Her husband did not disappoint with his look and they gave some couple goals while their fans celebrated them

Nigerian celebrity stylist Victoria James, professionally known as Veekee James, flaunted her scintillating dress for Valentine's Day with her husband Femi Atere.

Femi wore a two-piece black suit on a white shirt. Veekee's outfit lived up to expectations as she gave her fans another style inspiration.

Veekee James and her husband look gorgeous in their Valentine's Day attires. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The couple flaunted different angles of their attires and displayed some romantic poses in the photos shared on Instagram.

Veekee James celebrates Valentine's Day

The 29-year-old fashion designer was excited about the love season as she and Femi recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

According to Veekee James, she and her husband will stay married to each other till death separates them.

Fans of the couple were mesmerised by their display of love and they shared their thoughts in her comments section on Instagram.

See Veekee James and hubby's Valentine's Day attires below:

Reactions to Veekee James Valentine's Day look

Check out some of the reactions as Veekee James and her husband rock classy Valentine's Day outfits below:

@miemi_mo commented:

"SPEECHLESS that’s how you made us feel."

@dokii_sheeson noted:

"Hiii Couple haitupumzishi."

@lady_henriet said:

"Hope all these contents are on pinterest. I want to see Veekee’s contents everywhere."

@guni_creative stated:

"Okayyy…….Valentine has officially began!."

@theglobalgifted said:

"What we've waited for. This is lovely .Happy Valentine's Day, The ATERES."

@makeupbyteju reacted:

"Y’all get your own TV station at this point. This app is not enough."

@iamrita_001 said:

"Veekeee leee! If you don't give us how would we have it."

@julietboat_93 stated:

"The dress is so beautiful."

Veekee James and hubby celebrate wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, had marked their first wedding anniversary recently.

On February 1, 2025, the public figure took to social media to share the great news with a series of adorable photos.

Veekee James explained that it was the day she legally got married as she looked forward to marking her traditional and white wedding anniversary.

