Fashion designer Veekee James has expressed her feelings as she celebrated the first anniversary of her marriage to her husband Femi Atere

She noted that one year after being married to her husband, she and Femi have held each other's side of their vows with so much grace

The celebrity stylist described her husband as life's best gift to her, adding what they should do on their special day

Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has opened up about her feelings as she marked her first wedding anniversary with her husband Femi Atere.

She said that one year ago, on February 10, 2024, they stood before God and swore commitment to each other.

Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere mark their 1st wedding anniversary. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In 2025, she noted that she and Femi have not just held each other's side of the vow, they have done so with grace and devotion.

Veekee James celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

According to Veekee James, her husband is life's best gift to her. Therefore, she will love and cherish him as long as God allows her.

In her Instagram post, she wished Femi a happy wedding anniversary, adding that he should get ready for their party.

The couple looked stunning in their gorgeous outfits and got the commendation of their fans. Veekee James' company made her attire while a fashion designer Mai Atafo designed Femi's two-piece suit.

Reactions as Veekee James celebrates wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

@femi_atere commented:

"One year well spent together. Many more years together forever. Happy anniversary to us. I love you ifemi."

@tomiisinbalogun reacted:

"One year of pressing our necks! Cheers to 99 more years! Happy wedding anniversary."

@faith.untamed said:

"Absolutely! Veekee James is killing it in the fashion game. Her designs are stunning, detailed, and always make a statement. She knows how to blend elegance with boldness effortlessly. No arguments there."

@theintentionaltwinmum noted:

"May this love get sweeter with every passing year. May the desires of the wicked upon you two return to them."

@precious_itodo commented:

"Happy anniversary to you my woman & to yours. It's been an amazing one year watching the beautiful love you both share! I pray you both continue to experience endless love, peace & joy in your home."

@samaanefu reacted:

"Happy anniversary my people. Many more years of love, peace, joy and heavenly blessings."

@itoro_samuel said:

"My Gawd. I'm coming for this gown. Happy anniversary, my love. Cheers to another year of blissful chapter."

Veekee James shares how she met Femi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng