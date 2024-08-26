Fashion designer Veekee James has made a name for herself in the industry and she is not a walkover

Aside from making amazing styles for her clients, she has often flaunted her creative styles that left her fans breathless

In this listicle, Legit.ng checked out some of the times the celebrity stylist stunned her fans with her show-stopping outfits

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has placed her name among the top stylists in the country with her incredible works.

She pays attention to details and has often warmed the hearts of her fans with how hardworking and focused she is.

Veekee James looks glamorous in her exquisite outfits. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old lady has done well for herself and her work speaks for her. On that note, Legit.ng is taking a look at some of the times she turned heads with her dazzling styles.

1. Veekee James peppers fans with red outfit

The fashion designer slayed in a classy red outfit that covered every sensitive part of her body. She ensured that her curves were on display as the outfit hugged her body properly.

She blended the gleaming outfit with silver earrings and a neck lace. The attire exuded luxury and enticed her fans who made palatable comments about it.

Veekee wore the apparel for her YouTube video series alongside her husband, Femi Atere. He looked dapper in his black suit which gave him a magnificent vibe.

2. Veekee slays in black and red attire

When it comes rocking corset outfits, Veekee has comfortably taken the position of one who wears it with grace.

She attended a wedding with her husband wearing a outfit whose upper parts was designed with a quality black fabric. The lower parts was styled with red flowery material and it made her a cynosure of eyes.

The corset top had a pleated design that was stylishly created to give Veekee a show-stopping look. Her husband did not disappoint in his outfit as he wore a glamorous red Agbada that exuded opulence.

3. Veekee turns heads in brown dress

The celebrity stylist got her fans talking after she rocked a gorgeous brown dress that made her look like a diva.

She combined her attire with minimal jewellery and a luxurious hair that fell on her shoulders. Her husband also gave off a classy vibe in his brown suit.

The charming couple gave fashion goals as they displayed different angles of their attires on their social media pages.

4. Veekee James rocks paint dress

For actress Sharon Ooja's white wedding, she wore a breathtaking blue and silver dress which she made artistically.

Aside from the fabric she used, she styled it with paint and gave it a whole new classy design. She shared the process of making the attire and many jaws dropped at her level of creativity.

She blended her attire with a purse, beautiful hairstyle, and top-notch makeup. The talented designer took different striking poses with her husband who wore a black suit.

5. Veekee wows fans with stunning green dress

The 29-year-old rocked a magnificent green dress for actress Sharon Ooja's traditional wedding. The off-shoulder creative outfit was designed with flower-themed fabric across her shoulders and behind her neck.

She matched her attire with 'gele', purse, and bangles that made her look like a shinning star. Her love for masterpieces are never in doubt and this is one of the proofs that Veekee's hands are gifted.

