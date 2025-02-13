Nigerian social media users were glad to hear the warm speech presented by Juma's Jux's sister Fatima at his wedding ceremony

The couple, their friends, and family have been in a celebratory since the Nikkai wedding in Tanzania

The second leg of the wedding was held on February 12, 2025 and fans have not stopped commenting on Juma Jux's sister's speech

Juma Jux's sister Fatima has won the hearts of not just, Tanzanians, but Nigerians by extension. The sweet woman, who has been in the picture from the start of it all, rose up to give a wonderful speech at her brother's wedding to Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla.

While the second wedding was underway, loved ones in attendance took turns to give their speech and when it was Juma Jux's sister's turn, it was a different feeling.

Juma Jux's sis warns him not to hurt Priscy during wedding. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Fatima did not just give the regular mushy speech. She got candid with her brother and warned him never to hurt Priscilla.

She stated that she was well aware of men's antics and would not spare Jux because they are siblings.

Watch the video here:

Priscy's husband also said some sweet words:

Reactions to Fatima's speech

Read some reactions by Nigerian netizens below:

@blessing8841 said:

"God bless you dear and may God grant all your heart desires in Jesus name amen."

@blessing.enebe said:

"You have a heart of gold. Fatima. God bless you for seeing her as your blood."

@naims_collection:

"When praying for a husband pray for sensible and loving in-laws too, this is beautiful."

@adeyinkanoibi:

"God bless you Fatima for your genuineness and much love and respect for Ajoke mi. One love till eternity."

@tmonee_ said:

"Nigerian sister inlaws no follow."

@larbaygold said:

"Women supporting women. Yes men are unpredictable! I love you Fatimah."

@beeast_ramson:

🙌🔥😂not those witches and wizard we have here in NIG sis inlaw dey are bitter jealous and not a good one majority🔥😂."

@ammy_1979 said:

"A Queen 👑 has spoken from the heart ... telling her brother that truth ....dont hurt her ooooo😂😂😂😂😂."

Priscilla Ojo gives emotional speech

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux is lucky to have Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla by his side as his wife.

Jux surprised his lover with a second proposal in the presence of her friends and family at their second wedding on February 12, 2025.

One major highlight that many netizens could not stop bickering about was her speech on the special occasion.

Source: Legit.ng