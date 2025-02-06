Fashion designer Veekee James made her fans laugh after she shared a throwback video of what happened two hours before her traditional wedding

She said that she had made the dresses of other brides but forgot to make hers, and she gave a weird look in the video

The celebrity stylist revealed why she stared at her dress in that manner, and it got many comments from netizens

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has shared what she did two hours before her traditional wedding after she had made the dresses of other brides.

Veekee James shares a funny video from her traditional wedding. Image credit: @veekee_james

According to the 29-year-old, she forgot to make her traditional outfit and was still working on it two hours before her wedding ceremony.

She shone her eyes and her eyeballs popped out as she stared at her dress. The celebrity stylist gave instructions to one of her staff as she made her attire.

In the video, one of her friends asked her why she was shining her eyes that way. She noted that she wasn't looking that way because her outfit was not perfect. Instead, it was because she was doing 'oversabi' (doing too much) and did not sleep.

Reactions to Veekee James's action before her wedding

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Veekee James shared a hilarious video of what she did two hours before her traditional wedding below:

@nkesii._ commented:

"E remain to remove your eyeballs drop ontop the dress."

@fugar_gal reacted:

Her designs have great details! She sees through it all."

@aid:_oyizas stated:

"She’s using her inner eyes to make sure nothing goes wrong."

@cre8it_247 commented:

"E come be like you drink fearless one pack."

@kanoel_fabrics said:

"Ahn ahn why you shine eye like dat? Was it trying to close and you were forcing it to stay open?"

girllikediamond__ noted:

"Fear first catch me o."

@ada_nwaneriaku said:

"Spiritual eye, she wants to see the inner cactus to make sure nothing is missing."

Veekee James, hubby glow in traditional outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James and her husband Femi gave their fans couple goals as they tied the nuptial knot

For their traditional wedding, they rocked blue exquisite attires that exuded elegance and showed off their beauty.

Fans of the couple did not have enough of them as they continued to dish out new styles daily to the admiration of many.

