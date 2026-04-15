Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi has been making waves on social media over the amount he earned from his fashion business

Defending the fashion designer, music executive Ubi Franklin opened up about his past transactions with Seyi Vodi

Franklin's revelation about the amount Seyi Vodi charged him to sew a single traditional outfit known as Agbada has sparked reactions online

Ubi Franklin, a Nigerian music executive, has defended celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi's high charges amid the mixed reactions that have trailed the whopping sum the latter earns from his fashion business.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the drama began after an old video of Seyi speaking about his business surfaced online. The celebrity tailor shared how he moved from earning as low as N3,600 to earning over N400 million from a transaction.

His revelation quickly became a debate on X, formerly Twitter, with Franklin joining the conversation.

In a tweet, the music executive shared a picture of a traditional attire, known as Agbada, worth N2 million from Seyi.

Franklin revealed that the Agbada cost him N1.7 million after the celebrity tailor gave him a 300k discount.

"That’s Agbada wey I wear alone na 1.7m unto say me and am Dey attend wedding and I no bring Agbada come abuja and I had to buy urgently. He gave me discount of 300k if not ma 2m I for buy am," Ubi Franklin wrote.

Ubi Franklin's tweet is below:

In another tweet, Franklin claimed he once witnessed the moment Seyi sold clothes worth N30 million, adding that he has also made purchases of N5 million from him.

"I have been there, in just 2 hours he sold cloths worth 30million Naira. One thing People don’t know is, most of his customers who pay well aren’t even the politicians. I for one have bought cloths one standing at 5m and paid, on the contrary, Vodi is one person who has friends who pay and as Vodi’s friend you cannot owe him," he wrote.

Reaction as Ubi Franklin defends Seyi Vodi

Reacting, some netizens criticised Seyi Vodi's price as excessive branding, claiming local tailors would charge a lesser price.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

RawZone147 said:

"Make the material even be 150k, embroidery 50k. What again dey this agenda? You simply wasted money or u dey lamba us.... okay, what is d story about your shoes? Na urgent arrangement also? I cant buy this even inside hold up."

_noexcusez commented:

"For your mind now, you dey do advert for him, but you are doing exactly the opposite cos no way that thing you are putting on is worth 1.7m. No way! Not in Nigeria, not anywhere in the world. Na only you know wetin you buy wey make you pay 1.7m."

Jide_93 said:

"This material, we know it in the market. And you paid the price because they know you’re famous and you can afford it. This is not 1.7m guy, you paid for being famous."

Thegreatlight10 commented:

"Na this lifestyle make you Dey fold anytime money Dey involved yh ? Allegedly."

90accuracy said:

"Ontop 25-30k material and embroidery 15k... Any other thing?"

Seyi Vodi reacts as Deji Adeyanju rejects cap

Legit.ng reported that lawyer Deji Adeyanju trended following his reaction when he was offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's famous insignia.

Fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, who was wearing one of such caps, handed over a copy to Deji while they exchanged pleasantries, and the activist quickly rejected it.

Also sharing a video from the event, Vodi wrote in a caption:

“adeyanjudeji collect cap you dey run Better come and collect 10 different colors.

Source: Legit.ng