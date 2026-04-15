Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi has recounted how he started his fashion business during his NYSC service year

He also opened up on how he moved from earning as low as N500 to earning N400m from a transaction with a single client

The fashion designer's revelation about his business has since sparked conversation on social media

Nigerian billionaire celebrity tailor Oluwaseyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has caused a buzz after opening up about earning as much as $300,000 (about N400 million) from his fashion business.

The Abuja-based fashion designer, who bought a Rolls-Royce during his 50th birthday celebration, made this known in a trending video from Business Growth Conference 2025 hosted by entrepreneur Stephen Akintayo, where he opened up on his journey to wealth and success in the fashion industry.

Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi shares how he made N400m from a transaction. Credit: seyivodi

Source: Instagram

How NYSC influenced Seyi Vodi's business

The celebrity tailor revealed that his first earnings were just N3,600, which he received as a corps member during the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

According to Seyi Vodi, while other corps members spent their allowance, he thought about how to invest and grow his income.

"The first money I ever earned in life was ₦3,600. Back then, I would go to Aba with fellow corps members. While others were buying clothes because they were cheap, I was thinking about how to invest. I’ve always carried this mindset: the richest people in the world are fashion designers," he said.

The designer disclosed that he once charged as low as N500 to sew a cloth in his early days. However, as his business grew, his earnings increased.

Mixed reactions trail celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi's revelation about his earnings. Credit: seyivodi

Source: Instagram

“I did a transaction where I earned $300,000 (N400M),” he stated.

This is contrary to the claim on social media that he earned N400m from sowing a single cloth for a client.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable flaunted the bundles of cash he made at Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party.

The video of Seyi Vodi speaking about his fashion business is below:

Reactions trail Seyi Vodi's revelation about his business

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

carter6f commented:

"Wow so nah #3,600 turn am to billionaire."

iwhente commented:

"Context matters. He said a single individual paid him $300,000 sowing clothes. If it's a contract, it's possible."

Ade_Lammy reacted:

"You can never hear a billionaire or even a millionaire talking the truth about their wealth on platform… never. Isale oro legbin… source or rise of such wealth is not a public discussion. Know this and know peace."

eagle_judyino reacted:

" bull story... Make una deh fear God ooo $300k = #420m to sew a single cloth. E be like say una deh craze for this app."

ofanaMr said:

"$300,000 (N414, 000, 000) to sew single cloth? I don't understand. how much does the highest clothes designer make from sewing a single cloth?"

Seyi Vodi reacts as Deji Adeyanju rejects cap

Legit.ng reported that activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju trended following his reaction when he was offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's famous insignia.

Fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, who was wearing one of such caps, handed over a copy to Deji while they exchanged pleasantries, and the activist quickly rejected it.

Also sharing a video from the event, Vodi wrote in a caption:

“adeyanjudeji collect cap you dey run Better come and collect 10 different colors.

Source: Legit.ng