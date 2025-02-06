Ayra Starr's mother has given her two cents to women in their 40s to 60s in one of her recent posts on social media

She thanked her fans for their support and for encouraging her about her all her post as she dished out advice to them

However, many didn't pay attention to what she was saying but to her beauty and her great shape as they react in the comment section

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr's mum, has shared her take to women in their 40s and 60s in one of her social media posts.

Ayra Starr's mother, who have been visible on different online platforms, appreciated her fans for standing by her and encouraging her to keep going.

She pointed out that they have been liking her posts and she was grateful for that.

Dishing her advice to women in their 40s and 60s, she encouraged them all to join TikTok. She also told their children to encourage them to join the app and not shy away from it.

Ayra Starr's mother shares reason for utterance

In the recording, the beautiful mother of Ayra Starr explained the reason for her utterance. She asserted that since she joined the social media platform, her perspective had changed. She disclosed that she was now more creative in her dressing and other aspects of life.

Ayra Starr's mother, who was linked with Don Jazzy months ago, advised that women within the age bracket which she just mentioned will be more creative in so many ways if they listen to her advice.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's mother's video

Nigerians aired their views about what the woman said in her video. Here are some of the comments below:

@Daayotona:

"My Mum is always on TikTok but has never posted a single video, always cracking up and rewatching videos multiple times."

@blacc:

"They are busy preaching the gospel ma."

@veryfgoodbadgirl:

"This woman is very pretty . How old is she ?"

@idan_arman:

"Tiktok wey dem dey complain about the atrocities going on there, na him she say make parents dey get on."

@olatomi_adams _001:

"Not until your pikin go comit cry walahi you go cry better cry in geh geh voice because this same people wey dey worship you go later pour spit on your face."

@wotrowotro77:

"Dis woman jus dey enter my eyes."

@Hadassah:

"My parents got on tiktok last year and it has changed their mindset, I highly recommend."

@photohumour:

"Mummy I follow u even on instagram I love watching you being happy and thank you for giving us a sister like Oyinkan."

Ayra Starr wears long gown

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr amazed her fans after she was seen in a gown different from what she was used to wearing.

In the viral clip, she was in the company of some of her friends while they were having the 'Just give me my money challenge'.

The white gown stopped at her ankle, and fans reacted massively in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it.

