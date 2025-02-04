A young lady lady has shared her pain on social media as the day of her graduation from school gradually approaches

According to the heartbroken lady, her mother blocked her a few days to her graduation over undisclosed reasons

The lady also lamented that her father didn't think it was necessary for her to attend her graduation ceremony due to the expenses involved

A young lady's excitement over her forthcoming graduation was severely dampened by a painful family drama.

As the big day approached, she was left in pain over a shocking move by her mother, who blocked her on social media without explanation.

Graduate-to-be shares how mum blocked and cut ties with her Photo credit: @nel331/TikTok.

Lady laments few days to graduation

The heartbroken graduate-to-be, known on TikTok as @nel331, took to the platform to share her heartbreak.

In a viral video, she revealed the depth of sorrow she was facing, her face etched with sadness as she boarded a bus.

While lamenting over her mother's behaviour, she also revealed her father's apparent indifference to her academic achievement.

He had made it clear that he saw no value in her attending her own graduation ceremony, citing the expense as a reason.

This response left her feeling unimportant and unvalued. To make matters worse, she was also struggling financially, having not received payment from her National Service Scheme (NSS).

In her words:

"It's a few days to your graduation but your mum blocked you, NSS has not paid you and your dad doesn't even see reasons why you should be present at your graduation (because of the expenses).

Reactions as graduate-to-be laments bitterly

The video post sparked an outpouring of sympathy and support from TikTok users, who were shocked by the young lady's story.

Many offered words of encouragement on her academic achievement, urging her to stay strong in the face of adversity.

@BILLSSON said:

"Literally got tears in my eyes, indeed you have a dependable God."

@EwuramaM said:

"Can I know your office that was dissolved by eye zu? Congratulations!"

@Tailoredbytittii said:

"Do you have a dress for your graduation? Lemme know. I’ll make a dress for you."

@Aseda Braids & Locs said:

"When is the graduation? Date, location and time. If only it’s in Accra and lemme know if you would like me to make your hair for you."

@ema.sweety reacted:

"Hi baby, I understand this is very tough for you but I want you to know I’m here for you. Thank God we are graduating on the same day, that way my mum will be there for both of us."

@BabyNaa commented:

"Drop your location for the graduation and we TikTok family will show up to support you. We can all do it to cheer you up."

@Sakina added:

"I have gone through the comments and I’m even crying with smile on my face, for those of us who can’t make it we pray for a successful graduation for you sis."

