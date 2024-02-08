Nigerian celebrity stylist Victoria James shook the internet with stunning pictures of her traditional wedding

The designer and her husband, Femi, showcased the rich indigenous beauty of when love meets two different cultures

Fans and netizens couldn’t help but express their admiration towards the couple’s opulent glam

Nigerian celebrity stylist Victoria James (Veekee James) has perfectly shown the beauty of two cultures uniting in love as she hosted her traditional marriage with her husband Femi.

The stylist, originally from Ibibio, had a magnificent traditional wedding with her Yoruba heartthrob.

VeeKee James and husband get traditionally hitched. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The two lovebirds have been an internet sensation since their engagement announcement at their bachelor’s eve party.

It was a sight for sore eyes as the latest couple glowed in their gorgeous marriage regalia.

See the pictures below

Netizens celebrate Veekee’s traditional wedding

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fwenzy_kayy:

"They have taken all my breath away… I’m suffocating."

alajoke_b:

"This weekend should just pass already so single people can start breathing well again."

jubycebeauty:

"Congratulations God bless your union meanwhile it’s giving African Cinderella and her Prince ."

theglobal_marvie:

"Somebody the square root of 64 is what again??????ATEEEEEE!!!!!PURRRRRR!!!!!Veekee hope you didn't step on the floor??,At this height Veekee should be added as a word in the dictionary which means MAGNIFICENT,God bless your home!!!!"

solace_scienceofbeauty:

"Veek don take all the congratulations for the year you look so beautiful."

bryrubyfabrics:

"God bless your union. Big Congratulations Beautiful husband and wife."

Source: Legit.ng